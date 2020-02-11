$20m boost to make NDIS access easier: MP

State member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders with Minister Coralee O'Rourke and the ART Local Champion Mark Farrell

THE first of a series of forums to be held across the state has taken place in Maryborough, discussing how to access the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Minister for Disability Services Coralee O’Rourke said Maryborough hosted the first of the State Government-run forums, attended by people with a disability among others.

Maryborough will be the first area to benefit from a $20 million investment supporting people with disability living in regional, rural and remote parts of the state to access the NDIS.

“Today’s forum was an opportunity to discuss some of the challenges and opportunities of the NDIS in local areas, and how we can increase the number of people with disability accessing the scheme,” Mrs O’Rourke said.

“The forum also explored how local case managers can support potential participants in the Maryborough region through the NDIS application process.

“It also gives us an opportunity to introduce the Assessment and Referral Team that we have set up in Maryborough as part of the $20 million investment made available through collaboration with the Commonwealth Government.

“The ART will engage with local government and community agencies to support people with disability to access the NDIS.”

Ms O’Rourke said forum attendees reacted positively to the establishment of the ART.

“I look forward to returning to Maryborough in the near future to see the results of this investment,” she said.

Maryborough will be serviced by at least three local ART case managers and one clinician, with additional staff to be brought in if demand for support is high.

Minister O’Rourke said she was pleased with the take-up of the NDIS in the Maryborough region.

In the area, $197.3 million has been committed in NDIS plans to date.

“Ninety per cent of our former Queensland Government disability services clients in the Maryborough area who actively sought access to the NDIS have met eligibility requirements,” she said.

“This is very positive news, however, we know that there are people who may be eligible for the NDIS that aren’t receiving supports and that is why Queensland has negotiated this $20 million investment from the Commonwealth to further support people with disability to access the NDIS.

“While access by new entrants is a Commonwealth responsibility, my focus is on doing whatever we can to help all Queenslanders with disability receive the support they need and deserve.”