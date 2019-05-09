Menu
BUSTED: More than 8000 marijuana plants found in the mountains of Calen. NSW Police
$20m Mackay drug bust

Caitlan Charles
by
9th May 2019 6:16 AM | Updated: 8:23 AM
A POLICE search has discovered a marijuana crop worth more than $20million north of Mackay.

Mackay police charged two Bucasia men after they executed a search warrant at Calen yesterday.

Police located a large-scale bush cannabis crop in the mountains of Calen, where the men allegedly were cultivating crops of cannabis on four large areas.

The crop contained more than 8,000 cannabis plants with a street value of $20,222,500.

The land owner was not aware his land was being used to grow cannabis.

This morning police were at the scene dismantling the crops.

The 71-year-old and 37-year-old men who were charged with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court tomorrow.

