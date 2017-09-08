20yo pleads guilty to choking, hitting his 18yo girlfriend

Cody Jon Spicer, 20, of Maryborough, appeared in Maryborough District Court on September 8.

A 20-YEAR-OLD Maryborough man has fronted court for committing violent acts to his 18-year-old at-the-time girlfriend.

Cody Jon Spicer pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court on Friday to assault occasioning bodily harm, choking in a domestic setting and common assault.

Crown prosecutor Melissa Wilson said on April 11 Spicer started the series of offences by punching the woman multiple times on her leg and body.

"He put his right arm around her neck and choked her," Ms Wilson said.

"He sat on top of her and put a hand on her face."

Judge David Andrews said what Spicer had done was "serious".

"There are young men who have appeared in the supreme court for killing people by mistake as a result of choking," Judge Andrews said.

The court heard Spicer had been in a relationship with the woman for two years.

He served 64 days in jail prior to sentencing.

Spicer was sentenced to 18-months imprisonment, granted immediate parole.