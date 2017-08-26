20YO smokes weed, does burnouts in trip of a lifetime

WITH a bong in his hand and a foot firmly on his car's accelerator, a young man went on a wild ride smoking marijuana and doing burnouts from Childers to Hervey Bay.

The illegal trip gave Brett Marshall Soko Mckenzie an hour of "high" fun, but it's something he will be paying for in the years to come.

The 20-year-old was disqualified from holding a driver's license for 2.5 years after he pleaded guilty to four driving-related charged in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

He was riding solo on April 6, when police saw and heard Mckenzie doing multiple burnouts in his Ford Falcon while cruising down Boat Harbour Dr about 1am.

After being stopped, Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Donna Sperling said Mckenzie confessed he was doing it to "draw attention to himself".

"He was scattered in speech and talking really fast," Snr Const Sperling said.

"He had bloodshot eyes and was unsteady on his feet."

Police then spotted a waterpipe in Mckenzie's car.

"He stated he smoked cannabis all the way from Childers to Hervey Bay," Snr Const Sperling said.

Brett Marshall Soko Mckenzie appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets

Immediately disqualified from driving after this incident, Mckenzie was spotted behind the wheel later that same day and charged for driving without a license.

Mckenzie's father was the young man's lift to and from court on his appearance on Thursday.

His defence lawyer Richard Perry told the court Mckenzie, who is a Childers resident, was currently unemployed and receiving treatment for mental-related problems.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge also fined Mckenzie $1500. No conviction was recorded.