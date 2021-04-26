21 crimes in 10 days: Can you shed light on these cases?

Fraser Coast police release details of recent crime incidents across the region. Photo: File

Fraser Coast police release details of recent crime incidents across the region. Photo: File

Here’s the breakdown of local crime in the Fraser Coast from April 10 to 20.

In this period there were eight stealing offences, five bike stealing incidents and seven break and enter incidents.

Police beat

Bicycle steal – Charlton Esplanade, Pialba

Between 10pm on April 15 and 6am on April 16 unknown offenders have stolen a black mountain bike from underneath a camper trailer.

Bicycle steal – Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

Between 11pm on April 16 and 5am on April 17 unknown offenders have stolen a black mountain bike from the location.

Bicycle steal – Cartwright Drive, Urangan

Between 9am and 2.10pm on April 17 unknown offenders have used bolt cutters to cut the lock and steal a Giant mountain bike, black and red in colour.

Bicycle Steal – Links Court, Urraween

Between April 16 and April 19 unknown offenders have entered the yard of the dwelling and stolen a bike from the rear yard.

Break and enter – Wilson Street, Maryborough

Between 9am and 9.30pm on April 16 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and have stolen a TV and other electrical items

Break and enter – Oleander Ave, Kawungan

Between 7pm on April 18 and 6am on April 19 unknown offenders have gained entry to the dwelling and stolen car keys and then stolen a vehicle, the vehicle was later located.

Break and enter – Gail Street, River Heads

Between 11 April and 16 April unknown offenders have attempted to gain entry to the dwelling however were unsuccessful.

Break and enter – Guest Court, Eli Waters

Between 8.15pm and 5.20am unknown offenders have used an object to smash a window and gain entry to the property, unknown if any property has been stolen.

Break and enter – Freshwater Street, Scarness

Between midnight and 1am on April 17 unknown offenders have cut a lock to a storage shed and stolen two bicycles from the shed.

Break and enter – Charlton Esplanade, Scarness

At about midnight on April 17 unknown offenders gained entry to the storage unit of the accommodation and have stolen a mountain bike from the area.

Break and enter – Piggford Lane, Walligan

Between 1.30pm on April 16 and 6am on April 19 unknown offenders have gained entry to the building site and stolen assorted property and tools.

Stolen vehicle – Owen Crescent, Urangan

Between 11.30pm on April 18 and 7.15am on April 19 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle by unknown means, started and stolen the vehicle. Vehicle was later located.

Steal from vehicle – Moonstone Drive, Urangan

Between 10pm on April 18 and 5am on April 19 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle and have stolen a quantity of cash and other personal items.

Stealing Pulgul Street, Urangan

Between 9am on April 10 and 10am on April 17 unknown offenders have attended the property and stolen a bicycle from the carport of the dwelling.

Steal from dwelling – Cunningham Street, Urangan

Between 6pm on April 19 and 7am on April 20 unknown offenders have attended the veranda of the dwelling and stolen a quantity of power tools and other items

Steal from vehicle – Thomas Street, Maryborough

Between April 13 and April 19 unknown offenders have removed the front registration plate from the vehicle.

Steal from vehicle – Moonstone Drive, Urangan

Between April 18 and April 19 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle and have rummaged through stealing small items and cash

Steal from vehicle – Jewel Court, Urangan

Between 5.30pm on April 18 and 7am on April 19 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicles at the property and have rummaged through each vehicle stealing cash and other small items.

Steal from vehicle – Saltair Drive, Eli Waters

Between 5pm on April 17 and 7.30am on April 18 unknown offenders have gained entry to the vehicle have stolen keys and other small items

Stolen bicycle – Charlton Esplanade, Torquay

Between April 19 and April 20 unknown offenders have attended the location and stolen a bicycle from the rear of the vehicle.

Stealing – Stein Road, Aldershot

Between 12.08am and 12.14am on April 20, unknown offenders have stolen the registration plates from the vehicle.

If you have information on any of these crimes, call Policelink on 131 444.