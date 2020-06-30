21 inmates charged over prison riot

21 men accused of being involved in a prison riot in May have been formally charged following a two-month police investigation.

The riot at the Darwin Correctional Centre on May 14 caused about $40 million worth of damage.

The men involved allegedly setting fire to four buildings and caused a significant amount of damage to a number of buildings including those used for accommodation and education.

Corrections staff were able to regain control after several hours and all inmates involved were resecured.

Emergency service vehicles arriving at Darwin Correctional Centre during the mass breakout on May 14. Picture: Che Chorley

Serious Crime Squad detectives have now completed the two month investigation, resulting in the following charges being laid - 21 counts of damage to property in a riot, 21 counts of escaping lawful confinement, 10 counts of arson, three counts of assaulting a worker and one charge of threatening to burn or explode.

On Friday, one of the men accused of being involved in the riot, Jefferson Bradshaw, 25, appeared before Darwin Local Court and was remanded in custody.

The following men have also been charged and are due to appear before court on the following dates -

Five men aged 21, 23, 23, 25 and 43 due to appear on Tuesday, July 7.

Five men aged 21, 23, 29, 31 and 43 due to appear on Thursday, July 9.

Five men aged 18, 20, 23, 25 and 27 due to appear on Tuesday, July 14.

Five men aged 20, 22, 23, 23 and 35 due to appear on Thursday, July 16.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jak Evans said the rioters' behaviour was unacceptable.

"This should serve as a reminder that those doing the wrong thing will be held accountable for their actions," he said.

