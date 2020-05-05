Works start to replace 22-year-old water storage facility roof

Preparations started this week on a reservoir bypass ahead of major works in coming months.

WORKS being completed tonight at Hervey Bay's biggest treated water storage facility is paving the way for a much-needed floating roof replacement.

Wide Bay Water and Waste Director Mark Vanner said the Urraween Reservoir roof was last replaced in 1998, and the new roof was needed to maintain high quality water for local residents.

"The replacement of the Urraween Reservoir roof and liner will cost almost a million dollars and take about ten weeks to complete," he said.

"Before the roof can be replaced in coming months, existing pipework needs to be reconfigured to allow for a reservoir bypass."

He said the reconfiguration and bypass works being carried out tonight will take about eight hours to complete.

Some residents may notice some noise throughout the night.

"We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while these important works are carried out to pave the way for the Urraween Reservoir roof and liner replacement."