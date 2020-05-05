Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Preparations started this week on a reservoir bypass ahead of major works in coming months.
Preparations started this week on a reservoir bypass ahead of major works in coming months.
News

Works start to replace 22-year-old water storage facility roof

Kerrie Alexander
5th May 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKS being completed tonight at Hervey Bay's biggest treated water storage facility is paving the way for a much-needed floating roof replacement.

Preparations started this week on a reservoir bypass ahead of major works in coming months.

Wide Bay Water and Waste Director Mark Vanner said the Urraween Reservoir roof was last replaced in 1998, and the new roof was needed to maintain high quality water for local residents.

"The replacement of the Urraween Reservoir roof and liner will cost almost a million dollars and take about ten weeks to complete," he said.

"Before the roof can be replaced in coming months, existing pipework needs to be reconfigured to allow for a reservoir bypass."

He said the reconfiguration and bypass works being carried out tonight will take about eight hours to complete.

Some residents may notice some noise throughout the night.

"We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while these important works are carried out to pave the way for the Urraween Reservoir roof and liner replacement."

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How a $50 meat tray is fetching over $500 a week

        premium_icon How a $50 meat tray is fetching over $500 a week

        News This generous Bay butcher is giving back to the community by supplying teams with trays of roast, steak, sausages and crumbed products.

        Imagine giant street party

        premium_icon Imagine giant street party

        News Imagine if Mary Poppins, Easter Bunny and Santa all came together at one big party...

        ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        premium_icon ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses to smash Qld

        Business ‘Tsunami’ of bankruptcies, business collapses tipped

        Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        premium_icon Border openings unlikely ‘anytime soon’: Premier

        News Premier says Queensland travel to come before border openings