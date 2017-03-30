SCHOOLS OUT: Schools closed from Agnes Water to border

PARENTS and students are being warned to be wary after warnings were issued for significant rainfall, gale force winds, thunderstorms and large scale flooding.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education and Training said before taking their children to school, parents should local weather conditions and road access, and put their safety - and that of their children - above all else.

All state, Independent and Catholic schools between Agnes Water in the north, the NSW border in the south and west to Nanango are closed. This may also affect early learning and childcare centres.

Given the nature of the weather, check the status of your specific school directly if unsure

URGENT MESSAGE: all state schools in Metropolitan,North Coast and South East Regions are closed today. Listen to ABC radio for updated info. — Queensland DET (@QLDDET) March 29, 2017

Parents be advised that all state schools in Metro, North Coast and South East Regions closed today. Listen to ABC radio for updated info — QPS Media Unit (@QPSmedia) March 29, 2017

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued top priority warnings to inland and coastal communities for widespread heavy rainfall, gale-strength winds and riverine and flash flooding.

Parents should not only consider the risks of the travel journey to school but also the return journey at the end of the school day in response to the deteriorating weather that is forecast during Thursday.

The Department asks parents to tune into their local ABC radio - the official emergency broadcaster - for weather and road updates.



They should regularly monitor the Bureau of Meteorology website bom.gov.au for wind, rainfall and flood updates.

"We need parents to plan their day, and their children's travel to and from school, with the full knowledge of this changing and dangerous weather system."

For information about school closures, continue checking the Department's School Closures website at closures.det.qld.gov.au/ for the most up-to-date information about the status of schools in affected areas.

"We would like to reassure all of our affected school communities that our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. The safety of all of our staff, our students and their families will always be our highest priority.

State school closures (6.42am*) - If unsure, confirm with your local school.

Catholic and Independent schools closures

Early Childhood Education Centres

Parents are encouraged to make direct contact with their Early Childhood Education Centre/Provider for advice on whether it will be closed.