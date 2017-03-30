30°
Critical Alert

SCHOOLS OUT: Schools closed from Agnes Water to border

30th Mar 2017 6:37 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PARENTS and students are being warned to be wary after warnings were issued for significant rainfall, gale force winds, thunderstorms and large scale flooding.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education and Training said before taking their children to school, parents should local weather conditions and road access, and put their safety - and that of their children - above all else.

All state, Independent and Catholic schools between Agnes Water in the north, the NSW border in the south and west to Nanango are closed. This may also affect early learning and childcare centres.

Given the nature of the weather, check the status of your specific school directly if unsure

 

 

 

FOLLOW THE LATEST ON CYCLONE DEBBIE HERE

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued top priority warnings to inland and coastal communities for widespread heavy rainfall, gale-strength winds and riverine and flash flooding.

Parents should not only consider the risks of the travel journey to school but also the return journey at the end of the school day in response to the deteriorating weather that is forecast during Thursday.

The Department asks parents to tune into their local ABC radio - the official emergency broadcaster - for weather and road updates.
 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

They should regularly monitor the Bureau of Meteorology website bom.gov.au for wind, rainfall and flood updates.

"We need parents to plan their day, and their children's travel to and from school, with the full knowledge of this changing and dangerous weather system."

For information about school closures, continue checking the Department's School Closures website at closures.det.qld.gov.au/ for the most up-to-date information about the status of schools in affected areas.

"We would like to reassure all of our affected school communities that our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. The safety of all of our staff, our students and their families will always be our highest priority.

State school closures (6.42am*) - If unsure, confirm with your local school.

  • Alligator Creek State School
  • Aldridge State High School
  • Albert State School
  • Anakie State School
  • Andergrove State School
  • Avondale State School
  • Beaconsfield State School
  • Bloomsbury State School
  • Booyal Central State School
  • Bowen State High School
  • Bowen State School
  • Bucasia State School
  • Bullyard State School
  • Calen District State College
  • Cannonvale State School
  • Carmila State School
  • Chelona State School
  • Childers State School
  • Collinsville State High School
  • Collinsville State School
  • Coningsby State School
  • Coppabella State School
  • Cordalba State School
  • Dundula State School
  • Eimeo Road State School
  • Eton State School
  • Eungella State School
  • Farleigh State School
  • Finch Hatton State School
  • Fitzgerald State School
  • Gargett State School
  • Givelda State School
  • Glenella State School
  • Goodwood State School
  • Gumlu State School
  • Hamilton Island State School
  • Hampden State School
  • Hayman Island State School
  • Hervey Bay State High School
  • Homebush State School
  • Isis District State High School
  • Kilcummin State School
  • Kinchant Dam Outdoor Education Centre
  • Koumala State School
  • Lochington State School
  • Lowmead State School
  • Mackay Central State School
  • Mackay District Special School
  • Mackay North State High School
  • Mackay North State School
  • Mackay Northern Beaches SHS - Special Education Program
  • Mackay Northern Beaches State High School
  • Mackay State High School
  • Mackay West State School
  • Marian State School
  • Merinda State School
  • Mirani State High School
  • Mirani State School
  • Moranbah East State School
  • Moranbah State High School
  • Moranbah State School
  • Nebo State School
  • North Eton State School
  • Northview SS - Special Education Program
  • Northview State School
  • Oakenden State School
  • Pindi Pindi State School
  • Pinnacle State School
  • Pioneer SHS - Special Education Program
  • Pioneer State High School
  • Proserpine State High School
  • Proserpine State School
  • Queens Beach State School
  • Rosedale State School
  • Sarina State High School
  • Sarina State School
  • Scottville State School
  • Seaforth State School
  • Slade Point State School
  • St Lawrence State School
  • Swayneville SS - Special Education Program
  • Swayneville State School
  • Thangool State School
  • Victoria Park State School
  • Walkerston State School
  • Wartburg State School
  • Yandaran State School

Catholic and Independent schools closures

  • Burdekin Christian College (Adelaide St)
  • Burnett Youth Learning Centre
  • Calvary Christian College
  • Carlisle Adventist Christian College
  • Emmanuel Catholic Primary School
  • Holy Spirit College (Mount Pleasant)
  • Mackay Christian College (N. Mackay (Ambrose Way)
  • MacKillop Catholic Primary School (Andergrove)
  • Mercy College (Mackay)
  • Shalom Christian College
  • St Anne's Catholic Primary School (Sarina)
  • St Brendan's Catholic Primary School
  • St Catherine's Catholic College The Whitsundays (Proserpine (Marathon Street))
  • St Catherine's Catholic College The Whitsundays (Proserpine (Renwick Road))
  • St Francis Xavier Catholic Primary School (Mackay)
  • St John Bosco Catholic School (Collinsville)
  • St John's Catholic Primary School (Walkerston)
  • St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Mackay)
  • St Mary's Catholic Primary School (Mackay)
  • St Mary's Catholic School (Bowen)
  • St Patrick's College (Mackay)
  • Whitsunday Anglican School (Mackay)
  • Whitsunday Christian College

Early Childhood Education Centres

Parents are encouraged to make direct contact with their Early Childhood Education Centre/Provider for advice on whether it will be closed.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cyclone debbie editors picks education department flooding schools

Desperate Fraser Coast farmers are hoping for a deluge

Desperate Fraser Coast farmers are hoping for a deluge

After months of drastically dry weather in the region, vegetable growers in Aldershot are hoping ex-tropical cyclone Debbie will deliver as much rain as she can

Hervey Bay boy viciously bullied on school bus

PROTECT MY BOY: Bay mum Tarsha Esteves has turned to the police to protect her son Kyle, 12, from severe bullying.

Kyle was 'choked, kicked and pulled over the seats', his mum says.

Rain overnight, gale wind warning for Hervey Bay, Fraser Is

Generic rain photo from Pixabay.com Photo Contributed

Storms and heavy falls are forecast for the region.

UPDATE: Torquay Hotel won't open again until Easter

Damaged caused by Friday night's rainfall - The Torquay Hotel is closed until repairs are completed.

'We have 53 employees, the worst part is that it’s affecting them'

Local Partners

Planning to host NAIDOC Week events? Grants are available

Applications for grants are now open and will close April 27.

Students learn about inclusion through Spirit Week

Carinity Education - Glendyne holds Spirit Week: Kyran Walsh

Carinity Education – Glendyne ran its first ever‘ Spirit Week.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

A SPOONFUL OF BUTTER. Helen Jones and Vicki Barrett take time out to enjoy some homemade butter on a biscuit from Jill Harvey at Sunday's Pioneer Day at the Brooweena Museum. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

From St Patrick's Day celebrations to Pioneer festivals.

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Foxtel’s gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

MOVIE REVIEW: Crazy Boss Baby story is a little far-fetched

A scene from the movie The Boss Baby.

After nailing Trump, Alec Baldwin’s career takes a strange detour.

MKR’s Amy blasts Josh’s ‘sl*t’ slur

Amy Murr, pictured with brother Tyson, said rival contestant Josh Meeuwissen crossed the line when he called her a ‘sl*t’.

AMY responds after being called a ‘sl*t’ by MKR’s villain Josh.

MKR recap: The ‘slut’ comment that shocked everyone

Yep, MKR’s Josh has done it again.

JOSH has always been annoying, but this time he went way too far.

MOVIE REVIEW: LEGO Batman best caped crusader yet

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Nana! Batman!

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... $135,000

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Submit an Offer

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

When Position Counts

23 Arlington Ct, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction, In...

This beautifully presented 4 bedroom brick and tile home. Ensuite and walk in robe to main bedroom. Single lock up garage Entertainment area Good side access.

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION

9 Esplanade, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

SPECTACULAR ESPLANADE POSITION Positioned at the very tip of Point Vernon on an elevated rise it is hard to find a better situated property than this. Coming onto...

Holiday, Live In or Rent Out!!

31/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

4th level apartment 2 bedrooms Main bedroom with balcony Spacious living area Large balcony Air-conditioned Furnished unit Resort style pool area Walk to...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!