Hervey Bay's ALP candidate Adrian Tantari outside Urangan State High School.
Education

$22m commitment to Bay schools days out from election

Carlie Walker
29th Oct 2020 5:00 PM
AN eleventh-hour $22 MILLION commitment to upgrading Hervey Bay schools has been made by the city's ALP candidate.

According to Labor, the funding would come under a $1 billion Great Schools, Great Future education policy to modernise schools and support more than 3100 local construction jobs across Queensland.

Students and teachers at Hervey Bay schools would benefit from four projects, which would also local tradies during the economic recovery from COVID-19, Mr Tantari said.

Mr Tantari said Urangan State High School and Urangan Point State School were the big winners should Labor also win on Saturday.

"To see $10.7 million locked in for a new multipurpose hall at Urangan State High School and another $5.75 million for a new hall at Urangan Point State School makes me incredibly happy," he said.

This announcement comes on the back of $5.4 million being provided to the Hervey Bay High School's new performing art centre, which is currently under construction.

On top of this a further $500,000 is being provided to Kawungan State School to refurbish the administration building, Mr Tantari said.

"I know the students and teachers at the schools that are getting upgrades, will be over the moon with these commitments.

"These programs ensure there is a pipeline of work to support local jobs."

Independent candidate Stuart Taylor has also made an education pledge, committing to fighting for a new high school for the Bay.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

