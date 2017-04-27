22YO Josie spends free time on water, rescuing others

Josie Faulkner, 22, spends her spare time volunteering as a skipper at Hervey Bay Marine Rescue.

AT THE age of 22, Josie Faulkner has been in charge of rescuing dozens of people from dangerous situations out on the ocean.

She is the youngest and only female skipper on the Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue team.

The Hervey Bay woman attained her skipper qualification about four months ago and since then, it's been one adventure after the next. She's been the skipper during more than 40 jobs.

"We had a boat where its skipper was unsure of its location so we had to go and find him," she said.

"It took 13 hours to complete the job."

That boat was ultimately found near Poona - a relief for everyone involved.

"A lot of our jobs involve transporting people and retrieving vessels," Miss Faulkner said.

"It's exciting because it's always something different."

As skipper, Miss Faulkner is responsible for everyone and everything on the boat, and on making sure the job gets done.

It's a lot of responsibility for the young woman, who spends her spare time volunteering with the marine rescue group.

"If anything goes wrong, it's ultimately my fault," Miss Faulkner said.

While she was promoted to the commanding role just recently, Miss Faulkner has been volunteering with the group for four years.

"I wanted a challenge and something different," she said.

"It was just after turning 19 that I joined."

Since then, she's transferred skills gained from the volunteer position to a job working on a whale-watching vessel.

"Volunteering has allowed me to grow personally," she said.

It's not all about going out on the water for missions.

Land duties are also part of the Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue.