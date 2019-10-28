Menu
The crack sealing and asphalt rejuvenation works are set to start tomorrow.
23 Fraser Coast streets getting a makeover

Jessica Cook
28th Oct 2019 9:07 AM
A RANGE of roads around the region are in for a facelift as part of a $90,000 rejuvenation project.

The crack sealing and asphalt rejuvenation works are set to start tomorrow and finish in mid-January, weather permitting.

The streets included in the works are:

 

Eli Waters

  • Brolga Ct
  • Wattlebird Ln
  • Whimbrel Gr

Urangan

  • Treviso Ct
  • Dayman St
  • Robb Ct
  • Turnbull Ct
  • Eastwood Ct
  • Truro St

Toogoom 

  • Sea Beach Wy
  • Silverleaf Tce
  • Morris Ct
  • Tree View Rd
  • Seaside Ct
  • Coles Ct
  • Castaway Ct

Kawungan 

  • Westminster Ct
  • Mackay Dr
  • Gallery Ct
  • Surrey Ct
  • Abbey Ct
  • Durham Ct
  • Bauhinia Dr
