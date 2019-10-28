23 Fraser Coast streets getting a makeover

The crack sealing and asphalt rejuvenation works are set to start tomorrow.

A RANGE of roads around the region are in for a facelift as part of a $90,000 rejuvenation project.

The crack sealing and asphalt rejuvenation works are set to start tomorrow and finish in mid-January, weather permitting.

The streets included in the works are:

Eli Waters

Brolga Ct

Wattlebird Ln

Whimbrel Gr

Urangan

Treviso Ct

Dayman St

Robb Ct

Turnbull Ct

Eastwood Ct

Truro St

Toogoom

Sea Beach Wy

Silverleaf Tce

Morris Ct

Tree View Rd

Seaside Ct

Coles Ct

Castaway Ct

Kawungan