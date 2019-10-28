23 Fraser Coast streets getting a makeover
A RANGE of roads around the region are in for a facelift as part of a $90,000 rejuvenation project.
The crack sealing and asphalt rejuvenation works are set to start tomorrow and finish in mid-January, weather permitting.
The streets included in the works are:
Eli Waters
- Brolga Ct
- Wattlebird Ln
- Whimbrel Gr
Urangan
- Treviso Ct
- Dayman St
- Robb Ct
- Turnbull Ct
- Eastwood Ct
- Truro St
Toogoom
- Sea Beach Wy
- Silverleaf Tce
- Morris Ct
- Tree View Rd
- Seaside Ct
- Coles Ct
- Castaway Ct
Kawungan
- Westminster Ct
- Mackay Dr
- Gallery Ct
- Surrey Ct
- Abbey Ct
- Durham Ct
- Bauhinia Dr