Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image Matthew Deans
Breaking

23-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car

Tahlia Stehbens
by
21st Apr 2019 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TWENTY-THREE year old man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in the late hours of last night.

At 11.49pm ambulance and police services were called to the intersection of Childers Rd and Kingswood Way in Elliot following reports a pedestrian had been run over.

The man suffered extensive injuries to his head and face.

He was treated for injuries at the scene and transported in a critical condition under emergency lights and sirens to Bundaberg Hospital with a critical care paramedic on board.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious pedestrian incident.

Updates to follow.

More Stories

bingera bundaberg critical editors picks elliott qas qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Man taken to Bay hospital after motorbike crash

    premium_icon BREAKING: Man taken to Bay hospital after motorbike crash

    Breaking A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Media said the man suffered an arm injury after colliding with a vehicle.

    • 21st Apr 2019 11:25 AM
    Sneaky move means more speed cameras coming to our roads

    premium_icon Sneaky move means more speed cameras coming to our roads

    News The particular type of road in that will face increased scrutiny

    • 21st Apr 2019 11:00 AM
    Boarded-up storefronts sound death knell for regional CBDs

    premium_icon Boarded-up storefronts sound death knell for regional CBDs

    Business Boarded-up storefronts sound death knell for regional CBDs.

    Man, 44, taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after snakebite

    premium_icon Man, 44, taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after snakebite

    News A man has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.