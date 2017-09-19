23YO long-term Bay resident opens up F45 gym

F45 Training Hervey Bay: Owner Kayla Reid at her business on Beach Rd, Pialba.

F45 Training Hervey Bay: Owner Kayla Reid at her business on Beach Rd, Pialba. Alistair Brightman

LIFELONG Hervey Bay resident Kayla Reid fell in love with fitness after making a New Year's resolution as a teenager, and now as a young adult, she has opened up a business to help other's achieve their health goals.

The 23-year-old is the owner of F45 Training Hervey Bay, which is part of a global franchise that has risen in popularity since it started in Sydney in 2013.

"I first tried F45 when I was visiting the Sunshine Coast at the start of the year, and it was very challenging,” Ms Reid said.

"You could go at your own pace and train as hard as you want.”

Inspired by the experience, just a few months later Ms Reid would go on to open her own gym.

"I wanted to bring something new to Hervey Bay,” she said.

"The workouts with F45 are always different, and no two days are the same.

"Some of the people who have been coming here since we opened, have already lost 12-13kg and have transformed their bodies.”

Becoming her own boss was also a dream for the former retail worker, who has also employed a number of fitness trainers.

"There are challenges, but we are learning as we go,” Ms Reid said.

Classes run for 45 minutes except for a special Saturday Hollywood class which goes for an hour.

With classes limited to 27 people, participants can trace their progress using heart rate technology.

The Hervey Bay gym is part-owned by Ms Reid's partner, Daniel Betts.

There are more than 480 F45 gyms in Australia, with celebrities including Hugh Jackman and Ricky Martin endorsing the fitness trend.

F45 Training Hervey Bay is located at 4/101 Beach Rd, Pialba.