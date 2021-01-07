$240,000 PROJECT: Work begins on upgrade of major Bay road

Work has started this week on a $240,000 upgrade to Islander Road in Pialba.

Work has begun on a $240,000 upgrade to Islander Rd in Pialba.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the project, which was funded through the State Government’s Works for Queensland Funding Program, would increase road safety for motorists in the Hervey Bay central business district.

This project involves road widening and kerb and channel realignment works on the southern side of Islander Road, Pialba, from 87-89 Islander Road to Beach Road.

“I’m pleased that the council has partnered with the State Government to improve the safety of this inner-city road,” Cr Seymour said.

“The council is committed to reducing traffic congestion and keeping our roads to a high standard, particularly as Hervey Bay’s population grows and we see more motorists around the city.”

Cr Seymour said the works would improve the safety for users of this section of Islander Road by ensuring that the required standard road width was available for use when cars were parked in the street.

“Works also includes seven new commercial driveways and replacing existing stormwater drainage.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible as the road will be reduced to one lane periodically throughout the project.

“The council appreciates the understanding and patience of the community while work on this project is in progress.”

Work will take place from 6.30am to 5pm daily Monday to Friday until completion in April, weather permitting.