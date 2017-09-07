$25 flights a ticket to escape! Tigerair slashes 8000 tickets

BEEN hankering for a mini-getaway to escape the rat race? Now is your chance.

Budget airline Tigerair has slashed the fares on more than 8000 domestic tickets to celebrate welcoming the airline's 25 millionth passenger on board earlier this morning.

The sale, which could see you snag a one-way ticket from $25, started at midday today (AEST) and finishes at midday (AEST) Saturday 9 September, or until seats sell out. All fares available in this sale are for travel between late January and late June 2018, but it varies depending on the route.

"Twenty five million passengers is significant milestone - more than the population of Australia," Tigerair spokeswoman Vanessa Regan said.

"The majority of these customers have flown for less than $100. Today we've flown over 200,000 domestic flights and over 230 million km, delivering healthy competition to the budget air travel market."

The most sale seats up for grabs are on the popular Melbourne-Sydney route, where Tigerair has reserved 1000 seats for $25 one-way.

You could also bag a $25 flight to the Whitsundays from Brisbane or a $25 flight to the Gold Coast from Sydney.

The sale goes up to $75, with 200 seats on the Sydney-Whitsundays route up for grabs for $75 one-way. Or you can fly to Cairns or Perth from Sydney or Melbourne for $75 one-way.

Like all sales, however, you must be aware of the fine print. There are only a finite number of seats available on each route and you must be able to fly within the designated travel dates for that route. The fares are non-refundable so if your plans change, bookings may only be altered by paying the fee and any applicable fare difference.

The sale fares advertised also don't include the optional extras, meaning additional charges apply for checked-in baggage, travel insurance and reserved seat selection.

Routes on sale for select travel dates include:

> Adelaide-Brisbane from $75

>Adelaide-Melbourne from $25

>Adelaide-Sydney from $50

>Brisbane-Canberra from $50

>Brisbane-Cairns from $50

>Brisbane-Darwin from $75

>Brisbane-Melbourne from $50

>Brisbane-Perth from $75

>Brisbane-Whitsundays from $25

>Brisbane-Sydney from $25

>Canberra-Melbourne from $25

>Coffs-Melbourne from $50

>Coffs-Sydney from $25

>Cairns-Melbourne from $75

>Cairns-Sydney from $75

>Melbourne-Hobart from $25

>Melbourne-Gold Coast from $50

>Melbourne-Perth from $75

>Melbourne-Sydney from $25

>Melbourne-Townsville from $75

>Sydney-Gold Coast from $25

>Sydney-Perth from $75

>Sydney-Whitsundays from $75

Sale ends midday Saturday 9 September unless sold out prior.

See tigerair.com.au for specific travel dates for each route and how many sale seats are available.