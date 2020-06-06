$25k building boost a ‘huge injection’ for Coast economy

Cash boost - Owners of Hotondo Homes Mandi Casey and Mark Cunningham are excited by the announcement of a 25k grant for new home builds. Photo: Cody Fox

FRASER COAST builders are upbeat after the announcement this week of the Federal Government's HomeBuilder scheme.

They believe it will quell an expected lull in the industry, providing jobs and reassurance for builders, subcontractors and suppliers.

The package - designed to stimulate the construction sector with $25,000 cash grants for people to renovate their properties or build new homes - will provide a "huge injection" into the local economy, according to the owner of Hervey Bay's Hotondo Homes, Mandi Casey.

Ms Casey said she was "ecstatic" as the funding would provide "stability" for people who were considering building but had not committed.

"I think it can do nothing but good for the area, and it will hopefully be spread across a number of builders in town," she said.

To qualify for the funds, a person can't be earning more than $125,000 a year as an individual or $200,000 as a couple, new builds must not be worth more than $750,000 including land and a renovation spend must be at least $150,000.

Ms Casey said the inquiry rate for new builds over the past couple of months had been "steady" and while Hotondo Homes had been "extremely busy", the scheme would help fill an anticipated slump in the market.

"We had a really healthy pipeline before coronavirus hit which carried us across," she said.

"But we weren't getting the foot traffic through the display homes which equates to a gap in things further down the track for us.

"We're hoping this will close that gap a little, if not entirely."

Ms Casey said a downturn had been predicted for later in the year.

"I would say that at least half of the tradespeople would have struggled without this," she said.

"We were expecting to feel the effects of the current situation in about six months.

"Some suppliers have cut staff during the crisis - they had to. Thankfully they're being put back on now."

She said builders, subcontractors and suppliers would all benefit and tradespeople would spend their money and leisure time at clubs and restaurants which "have been closed and struggling".

"We source from local suppliers as much as possible so this will also benefit suppliers of tiles, plumbing supplies and others.

"This will keep people across the board in work.

"The more people that are gainfully employed, there is more money to be spent locally."

Ms Casey said there was the capacity for "a lot of new homes in the area".

"The secret here is we have so much land available. And interest rates are low so this is just a complete bonus."

Ms Casey said she believed the package - forecast to cost taxpayers $688 million - had been appropriately pitched to "the average person" despite criticism that the eligibility criteria was too tight and from The Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) which described it as a wasted opportunity.

She said middle or average income earners would benefit and capping the builds at $750,000 for house and land was "reasonable".

"I think the average person is building a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home and this is probably for people who might be looking at their second or third home.

"But I think it will benefit first-home buyers as well."

Building grant - Glen Winney from Win Projects in The Springs Estate celebrating the announcement of a 25k cash boost for new home builds across Australia. Photo: Cody Fox

Glen Winney, president of the Fraser Coast Property Industry Association and owner of WIN Projects, said the package would "definitely help stimulate" the region's building industry.

Mr Winney said he didn't believe the offer of funds for renovations would have a significant impact on the Fraser Coast.

However, overall, the scheme was a "massive positive".

Mr Winney said local builders employed mostly local subcontractors.

Lynne O'Brien, owner with her husband Col O'Brien of GJ Gardner Homes Fraser Coast which covers Hervey Bay and Bundaberg, said the grant would be "a real boost" for the local industry.

She said they had taken "constant calls and inquiries" from all age groups since the funding was announced.

"We believe it has given confidence to people who have been undecided and want to jump at the chance of building their own home," she said.

In the local area, she said GJ Gardener employed around 50 to 60 tradesmen, plus suppliers.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during the week the HomeBuilder scheme was designed to support more than a million workers, including builders, plumbers and painters, for the next nine months.

*Stories contributed by Louise Shannon are funded by the Judith Neilson Institute of Journalism and Ideas.