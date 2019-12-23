25mm of rain possible for CQ

PARTS of Central Queensland could receive up to 25mm of rain on Boxing Day according to the Bureau of Meteorology's computer modelling.

BOM forecaster Jess Gardner yesterday said there was a degree of uncertainty about the forecast as at Sunday morning but it was beginning to look promising for the parched region.

"That (25mm) is definitely possible, but at this stage it's an outside number," she said.

"But we could certainly see places get 10mm to 15mm (around the Rockhampton and Yeppoon areas on Thursday) and that might increase as forecasts became more certain (over coming days).

"I think we could see that (forecast rain) bumped up a bit".

The BOM State forecast at 4.30pm yesterday said moderate falls were possible on Thursday about the central coast and nearby inland south of Yeppoon.

Rainfall forecast for Boxing Day based on the Bureau of Meteorology's computer modelling shows promising signs for CQ with the light green shading showing falls to 25mm.

"The upper trough is likely to drift further northwards across the southern tropics to the Capricornia coast, leading to a deepening of the surface trough across northern inland Queensland and near the Capricorn Coast," it said.

"This in turn will lead to an increase in northwest to north-easterly winds and low level moisture across the tropics and about the Capricornia and Wide Bay coasts.

"Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely as a result over much of eastern and far northern Queensland, with some moderate falls possible about the coast and nearby inland between about Yeppoon and Fraser Island."

The Capricornia forecast for Christmas Day was partly cloudy with medium (50%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening with the chance of a thunderstorm. Winds north to north-easterly 15 to 25km/h tending east to north-easterly 15 to 20km/h during the afternoon. Overnight temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s with daytime temperatures reaching 31 to 36.

On Thursday there is a medium (60%) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon with again the chance of a thunderstorm with light winds becoming easterly 20 to 30km/h during the morning. Overnight temperatures falling to between 19 and 23 with daytime temperatures reaching around 30.