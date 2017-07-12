265 rescue flights for Lifeflight this year

MORE than 250 rescue missions across Hervey Bay and Bundaberg have been flown in the last 12 months by Lifeflight rescue crews, part of the group's busiest year in operation.
A record 5252 missions across Queensland were flown over the last financial year, with the Bundaberg-based service flying about 265 missions in the region, ranging from on-the-scene rescues to hospital transfers.
The missions cost an estimated $3.3 million. Lifeflight chairman Rob Borbidge said the group was proud to continue providing a world-class service to the community.