26th Biennial success for Maryborough club

Croquet: The lawns in North St were buzzing with action across five days with 78 games played at Maryborough's Point Lookout Croquet Club's 26th Biennial Tournament.

This year's tournament attracted players from the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, Hervey Bay, Isis and Bundaberg as well as local club members.

The Open Singles is played for the Lorraine Bray Perpetual Trophy in honour of the former club stalwart who represented Australia and competed nationally.

It was a tight contest with Bundaberg's Troy McCallum taking the win from local player Nick Smith.

Both players had won five games but McCallum had a better for and against.

This has been a good year for McCallum, who represented on the Queensland Team which competed in the Eire Cup in Perth and won of the Plate Event in the Australian Open Singles.

The Second Division championship was taken by local players Rob Robertson and Wayne Lusk as runner up.

This result was reversed in the Handicap with Wayne winning and Rob runner up.

The Third Division competition spoils again went to locals Kay Robertson winning the championship and runner up Peter Moffat.

The top two duo reversed in the Handicap with Moffat taking the crown.

Club secretary Wayne Lusk said members were buoyed by wonderful financial support from many local businesses.

"The success of the Tournament and results of club members underlines the strength of the club," he said.

"The club is the oldest in Queensland having been established in 1898.

"In the past year we have experienced a 25 per cent increase in members and have a number of potential new members currently interested in learning to play."