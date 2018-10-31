$2.7 million windfall to help local seniors stay home longer

Many people have been warning about the failings in aged care.

ANOTHER $2.7 million will be invested into 10 home service providers in the Hinkler and Wide Bay regions to help seniors continue living independently in their own homes.

The windfall is part of the Federal Government's $100 million national expansion of the $5.5 billion Commonwealth Home Support Programme.

CHSP Services earmarked for growth in the regions include domestic assistance, transport and home maintenance.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the funding was about giving local seniors certainty, more options and more independence.

"Our Government is committed to giving senior Australians as many choices as possible to remain living in the security of the homes they love, close to their families and connected with their communities," Mr Pitt said.

"The local growth areas to be funded will include household help such as cleaning, laundry and personal care, general repairs and care of homes and gardens and more transport for shopping and appointments." He said the expansion will grow home services and build on the more than 22,000 local residents and their carers currently receiving CHSP assistance. The funds are set to flow from January next year. The CHSP is available to people aged 65 years and over, or 50 years and over for indigenous people