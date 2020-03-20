Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people on a cruise ship that docked in Sydney have tested positive for COVID-19 and NSW Health are asking 2700 passengers to be alert for symptoms.
Four people on a cruise ship that docked in Sydney have tested positive for COVID-19 and NSW Health are asking 2700 passengers to be alert for symptoms.
Health

2700 passengers let off infected cruise ship

by Angira Bharadwaj,Jessica McSweeney,Georgia Clark
20th Mar 2020 4:58 PM

NSW has recorded its biggest 24-hour jump in COVID-19 cases with 75 people testing positive to the virus in the past day.

There are now 382 confirmed cases across the state, health authorities confirmed on Friday.

Four people onboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship which docked in Sydney from New Zealand yesterday are among the new cases.

2,700 people disembarked the ship which is now cruising empty of passengers between Sydney and Wollongong.

Three of the cases were passengers while one is a crew member.

Meanwhile, a sixth person has died from the virus in NSW and two schools closed over confirmed cases.

William Carey Christian School shut its doors after a parent tested positive and a 14-year-old girl at St Columba Anglican School in Port Macquarie was also diagnosed.

Originally published as 2700 passengers let off infected Sydney cruise ship

coronavirus cruise ships editors picks health travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tone of virus language ‘needs to change’, says mayoral candidate

        premium_icon Tone of virus language ‘needs to change’, says mayoral...

        News Mayoral candidate Jannean Dean says the language surrounding the coronavirus pandemic needs to change so it does not create a “feeling of impending doom”.

        • 20th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
        • 1 prr955j8D8LxeMfzROGERH
        NO SHOW: Organiser’s forced to can major event

        premium_icon NO SHOW: Organiser’s forced to can major event

        Breaking Fraser Coast Show latest event to be cancelled

        Coast school student, family being tested for coronavirus

        premium_icon Coast school student, family being tested for coronavirus

        News School taking extra precautions amid virus crisis

        Life still goes on for Bay residents

        premium_icon Life still goes on for Bay residents

        News Hervey Bay residents will continue with life as best they can despite COVID-19...