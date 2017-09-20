27YO who crashed car into fence after his leg seized fined

A MAN who crashed his car through a fence on a main Maryborough street because his leg was seizing, has been given a hefty fine.

Matthew James Bern, 27, of Maryborough, caused damage to both himself and property after he crashed his car on Alice St on January 22.

Holding a provisional licence at the time, he suffered a neck injury which has since put him on disability support.

The father-of-six appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to a dangerous driving charge.

It was his first time ever appearing as a defendant in front of a court.

Police prosecutor Michael Quirk said Bern's leg seized up about four times on the journey.

He said Bern reached a speed of about100kmh in a 60kmh zone prior to the crash.

"He turned right onto Alice St before losing control," Sgt Quirk said.

"When his right leg seized up, it caused the leg to press extra on the accelerator.

"Driving into a fence caused wilful damage."

Bern's defence lawyer Michael Riddell said Bern has changed medication since the incident, which has stopped his leg from cramping.

"He has been informed his injury from the one-vehicle crash will take 10 years to heal," Mr Riddell said.

Magistrate John Smith criticised Bern for not stop driving after the seizing started.

Bern was fined $2500 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.