28 years of pain gone after kidney transplant

LIFE-CHANGING: Mark Williams received a new kidney transplant three months ago after suffering renal failure at age five.

LIFE-CHANGING: Mark Williams received a new kidney transplant three months ago after suffering renal failure at age five. Alistair Brightman

BEFORE he received a new kidney, Mark Williams didn't know life without pain.

Diagnosed with renal failure at age five, he spent most of his life in and out of hospital and making countless trips to the chemist for medication.

Now 31, Mr Williams' life has changed forever after a kidney transplant three months ago.

"About 12 months ago I started on dialysis and I was at dialysis one morning and the doctor said they had a new kidney for me," he said.

"I didn't know what to do because you get on dialysis and you think 'sh*t, this is the rest of my life' but to hear you have a second chance is incredible."

Mr Williams will join other organ recipients and their families alongside the families of donors at a remembrance service on Saturday.

It's a chance for those affected to come together to remember the lives lost and the celebrate the persons who benefited from their gift of life.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL HEALTH COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Mr Williams was part of an estimated two thirds of people on a waiting list requiring a kidney transplant, according to donation specialist nurse coordinator at Hervey Bay Hospital Ian Rogers.

He said it highlighted the strong need for organ donation not just on the Fraser Coast but Australia wide.

"There's probably about 1400 or so people waiting for organs in Australia," he said.

"Donation is quite a rare event and probably 1 per cent of all deaths will be people who die in a way where donation can happen."

Mr Rogers said everyone needed to have a conversation with their families regarding organ donation to ensure a person's wishes are known.

"It's important because at the time of your death, your family will be asked whether they'd like donation to happen," he said.

"Most families are supportive of donation especially if they've had the discussion with their loved ones about donation."

Mr Williams said he hoped people understood how much a donation could change a person's life.

"When I was on dialysis I was very miserable with myself and I was taking things out on everyone else. I know that's not an excuse but it's how it was.

"Now I'm a lot happier, have a positive outlook on life and I'm more energetic."