28 years of seeing eye-to-eye for this Coast optometrist

Blake Antrobus
| 4th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
Optometrist Richard Watt and co-owner of Richard Watt Optometrist Gwen Watt. The business will celebrate 28 years of work in the Fraser Coast on August 1.
Optometrist Richard Watt and co-owner of Richard Watt Optometrist Gwen Watt. The business will celebrate 28 years of work in the Fraser Coast on August 1.

FOR the past nine years, Richard and Gwen Watt have given free eye checks to about 10,000 local school kids.

With an estimated 25% of those needing further care, it's a service the husband-and-wife duo at Richard Watt Optometrist look on as one of their greatest achievements in nearly three decades of operation.

The business will formally celebrate 28-year milestone on August 1.

Optometrist Richard Watt (right) with customer Mark Bradford and co-owner of Richard Watt Optometrist Gwen Watt (left). The business will celebrate 28 years of work in the Fraser Coast on August 1.
Optometrist Richard Watt (right) with customer Mark Bradford and co-owner of Richard Watt Optometrist Gwen Watt (left). The business will celebrate 28 years of work in the Fraser Coast on August 1.

Mr Watt said his team didn't receive any government subsidies for the free screening but got "a bit of a buzz” from offering the service to children in grades one to four across twelve of the region's schools.

"For the kids who do have vision problems, it's either a prescription for glasses or eye exercises to help them out,” Mr Watt said

"It's really nice... it lifts them to be better students.

"Knowing you've made a difference in their lives and their education, you've made a change in their future.

"It's something important that we continue to do.”

Richard Watt Optometrist remains one of the last remaining independent optometry practices in town outside of the major chain stores.

But their key to survival has been in their business philosophy, " honest and friendly professionalism”.

"We're always examining how we do business, making sure we can have better follow-up care and more frequently examine people rather than every two years,” Mr Watt said.

"We pride ourselves on providing the latest and greatest technology in the equipment we use.”

