'EXTRAORDINARY' GOOD NEWS: A $2.8 million State Government boost will see a raft of improvements along Maryborough's central streets, including work on the footpaths, beautification and making the streets easier to access.

MANAGER of Cottage Connection Florist Darren Smith has seen a lot of refurbishment done on the Maryborough CBD in the four years he's owned the business.

But he's more than impressed at today's announcement of $2.8 million for streetscape improvements in the district - part of an even bigger $12.5 million boost for programs across the Fraser Coast region.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

ANALYSIS: The Fraser Coast schools that topped the class

WATCH: Where police believe violent robber is headed

Witnesses say man drove through garage door

$2.8M boost for the revitalisation of M'boro's CBD

Part of the State Government's Works for Queensland program, the $2.8 million will see a raft of improvements along Maryborough's central streets, including work on the footpaths, beautification and making the streets easier to access.

In Mr Smith's view, it will revitalise the town and make it more appealing for people to visit.

"I think there's a turn in the economy locally; we've hit rock bottom before and we're now looking up," he said. "Business has been quite strong, and I think this is a positive step towards growing a stronger community in the CBD. "It helps with the pride of our town."

Streetscape improvements are slated for areas along lower Kent, Bazaar, Adelaide, Ellena and Wharf Sts.

The CBD improvement is set to provide up to 16 jobs - part of the bigger windfall of 160 jobs supported by the Government's program.

Maryborough CBD - Adelaide St. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

But it's not the only beautification program around the town; a further $1.8 million has been allocated for improvements to Maryborough's Queens Park, with major upgrades to the lighting system already planned.

A further $6.3 million for footpath extensions, improvements and roadworks across the Fraser Coast region, $1 million for extending the Maryborough to Hervey Bay Rail Trail, $900,000 for a playground near Pialba's Seafront Oval and $528,000 for an additional boardwalk near the Torquay foreshore were also announced in the package.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said lighting was the biggest issue when he raised the improvement of Queens Park with the State Government.

"It's about beautifying the park, making it friendlier for people to use. We're getting better lighting systems installed in the park and doing up some of the footpaths and seating areas as well," he said.

"This (program) is about getting people employed and keeping the local companies with contracts working.

He anticipates that work will begin as soon as next month once the tender process has concluded.

"It's up to the council now; they're running it with the State Government's funding, and it's up to the contracts that are given," Mr Saunders said.

"We need this to be done ASAP, no hold-ups. We want them up and running.

"This is bringing the CBD revitalisation about, and bringing people back into our CBD. Once this is done, people will be able to walk through the whole area and enjoy it."

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said it was fantastic news for the region, stating it was great news that the projects had been accepted.

"We appreciate the grant and look forward to creating more jobs on the Fraser Coast," he said.

Maryborough Chamber of Commerce president Lance Stone said it was an "extraordinary" announcement to see the government continue to invest in the area.

"It gives you a sense of confidence that things are turning around - for businesses to see these investments into the CBD and beautifying Queens Park... it will be a wonderful jewel in the crown," he said.

"It gives business a confidence in our region, that they're being appreciated and that people are seeing value in investing in our region."

Deputy premier Jackie Trad said the response from councils across Queensland to the program had been overwhelmingly positive.

"This program has been wholeheartedly embraced by councils across Queensland because they know it will deliver jobs and infrastructure," Ms Trad said.

What do you think of the announcement? Let us know at editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.