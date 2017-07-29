29 development projects tipped for the Fraser Coast

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is submitting a list of projects to the State Government.

Attempt to remove Sports Precinct from funding defeated

THE Fraser Coast could soon receive a major upgrade through the State Government's Works for Queensland program, with 29 projects listed for funding.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council will submit a list of projects for endorsement by the government today, with about $13.24 million allocated for the region under the program's second round.

Under the program conditions, the projects must be delivered by June 30, 2019.

Here's a look at the projects that are listed:

1. Sports Precinct

Installation of eight concrete netball courts, turfing two premium football fields including subsoil drainage, linemarking of two regular football fields and two satellite clubhouses.

Funding = $1,964,000

The proposed Fraser Coast sport precinct. Photo Contributed Contributed

2. Hervey Bay Botanical Gardens Orchid House expansion

Expansion of the orchid house for a coffee shop and a formalised entry into the botanical gardens off Elizabeth St.

Funding = $350,000

3. Maryborough Riverwalk refurbishment

New riparian pathway extending from the Brolga Theatre to the Portside Parklands.

Funding = $50,000

4. Tinnanbar foreshore park

Landscaping embellishment and pathway linkages to existing facilities, new shelter and barbecue.

Funding = $60,000

Log Dump Campground in Tinnanbar. Valerie Horton

5. Maryborough Park and Equestrian Centre

Design and installation of an entrance statement for the park, installation of more signs at the site.

Funding = $120,000

6. Ululah Path rehabilitation (Cheapside St to Carpark Glory Hole)

Replacement of existing pathway and widening to 2.5m.

Funding = $400,000

7. Ululah Path rehabilitation (Lions Dr and Queen St)

Replacement of existing pathway and widening to 2.5m, as above.

Funding = $600,000

8. Endeavour Way Carpark, Stage Two

Connection path from Endeavour Way carpark to rear of Xavier College.

Funding = $35,000

9. Glenbar Tiaro Rd floodway replacement

Replacement of existing floodway (15x4m) between Road 293 and Trail Rd in Glenbar. Inspections conducted between May and June identified project as major safety concern.

Funding = $150,000

Floodway sign. Photo: Tracey Joynson

10. Strawbridges Rd floodway replacement

Replacement of existing floodway (10x3m) between Kanyan Rd and floodway end.

Funding = $50,000

11. Strawbridges Rd floodway replacement (second floodway)

Replacement of second existing floodway (10x3m) between Kanyan Rd and floodway end.

Funding = $50,000

12. Reconstruction of Island Plantation Rd

Funding = $750,000

13. Kanyan Rd floodway works

Replacement of the existing layer of concrete of floodway between Strawbridges Rd and Paterson Rd in Theebine.

Funding = $100,000

14. BayCrest RSL road widening

Widening of the existing shoulder on Doolong Rd at the BayCrest RSL to provide additional width for cars.

Funding = $110,000

15. Asphalt overlays, Lennox St

Work to provide asphalt overlays approximately 40m with varying widths along Lennox St (Sussex to Ellena Sts).

Funding = $70,000

16. Pavement repairs, Aborten Rd, Glenwood

Full width pavement repairs along Aborten Rd where the pavement is rutting.

Funding = $500,000

17. Pavement reconstruction, Richmond Lane

Replacement of kerb and channel along Richmond Lane (Albert to Ellena Sts)

Funding = $500,000

18. Robert St School carparks

Asphalt overlay of school carparks in areas where the existing bitumen surface is stripping or of poor condition.

Funding = $150,000

19. Esplanade lighting replacement

Replacement of existing fish hook lights along Esplanade due to corrosion and electric safety issues.

Funding = $200,000

20. Full width pavement reconstruction (200m) of Denmans Camp Rd, Torquay between mobility corridor and Torquay Rd

Funding = $400,000

21. Pavement repairs and resurfacing of Bideford St, Torquay between Boat Harbour Dr and Torquay Rd

Funding = $400,000

22. Bauple Crest widening

Widening of crest to provide sufficient width as a result of a road safety audit.

Funding = $473,000

23. Maryborough CBD works

Full reconstruction with new kerb and channelling and footpath replacement, including street furniture, lighting and landscaping along Bazaar St (Ellena to Kent Sts).

Funding = $2,500,000

Plans for the revitalisation of the Maryborough CBD, showing the major activity along several streets. Contributed

24. Maryborough Heritage Centre

Full roof replacement, including flashings, ridge capping, valleys and downpipes of the building, and replacement of verandah decking boards.

Funding = $250,000

25. Maryborough City Hall

Full replacement of City Hall main floor and front roof section.

Funding = $550,000

Maryborough City Hall. Alistair Brightman

26. Unit Command TS Krait

Rendering of facility to be structurally sound by restumping and upgrade for lease to Naval Cadets.

Funding = $150,000

27. Sewer Lining Project

Maintenance project to reduce infiltration in sewerage system in areas of high susceptibility (coastal in particular) through installation of new lining.

Funding = $1,200,000

28. Sewer Gravity Main Upgrades

Design and construction for the upgrades of two sewer mains in Ann St (Hervey Bay) and Neptune St (Maryborough). Both require maintenance to remove bottlenecks from the sewerage system.

Funding = $343,000

29. Maryborough Water Mains Replacements

Replacement of old cast iron water mains in Maryborough which are susceptible to failures.

Funding = $235,000