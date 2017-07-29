29 development projects tipped for the Fraser Coast

THE Fraser Coast could soon receive a major upgrade through the State Government's Works for Queensland program, with 29 projects listed for funding.
The Fraser Coast Regional Council will submit a list of projects for endorsement by the government today, with about $13.24 million allocated for the region under the program's second round.
Under the program conditions, the projects must be delivered by June 30, 2019.
Here's a look at the projects that are listed:
1. Sports Precinct
Installation of eight concrete netball courts, turfing two premium football fields including subsoil drainage, linemarking of two regular football fields and two satellite clubhouses.
Funding = $1,964,000
2. Hervey Bay Botanical Gardens Orchid House expansion
Expansion of the orchid house for a coffee shop and a formalised entry into the botanical gardens off Elizabeth St.
Funding = $350,000
3. Maryborough Riverwalk refurbishment
New riparian pathway extending from the Brolga Theatre to the Portside Parklands.
Funding = $50,000
4. Tinnanbar foreshore park
Landscaping embellishment and pathway linkages to existing facilities, new shelter and barbecue.
Funding = $60,000
5. Maryborough Park and Equestrian Centre
Design and installation of an entrance statement for the park, installation of more signs at the site.
Funding = $120,000
6. Ululah Path rehabilitation (Cheapside St to Carpark Glory Hole)
Replacement of existing pathway and widening to 2.5m.
Funding = $400,000
7. Ululah Path rehabilitation (Lions Dr and Queen St)
Replacement of existing pathway and widening to 2.5m, as above.
Funding = $600,000
8. Endeavour Way Carpark, Stage Two
Connection path from Endeavour Way carpark to rear of Xavier College.
Funding = $35,000
9. Glenbar Tiaro Rd floodway replacement
Replacement of existing floodway (15x4m) between Road 293 and Trail Rd in Glenbar. Inspections conducted between May and June identified project as major safety concern.
Funding = $150,000
10. Strawbridges Rd floodway replacement
Replacement of existing floodway (10x3m) between Kanyan Rd and floodway end.
Funding = $50,000
11. Strawbridges Rd floodway replacement (second floodway)
Replacement of second existing floodway (10x3m) between Kanyan Rd and floodway end.
Funding = $50,000
12. Reconstruction of Island Plantation Rd
Funding = $750,000
13. Kanyan Rd floodway works
Replacement of the existing layer of concrete of floodway between Strawbridges Rd and Paterson Rd in Theebine.
Funding = $100,000
14. BayCrest RSL road widening
Widening of the existing shoulder on Doolong Rd at the BayCrest RSL to provide additional width for cars.
Funding = $110,000
15. Asphalt overlays, Lennox St
Work to provide asphalt overlays approximately 40m with varying widths along Lennox St (Sussex to Ellena Sts).
Funding = $70,000
16. Pavement repairs, Aborten Rd, Glenwood
Full width pavement repairs along Aborten Rd where the pavement is rutting.
Funding = $500,000
17. Pavement reconstruction, Richmond Lane
Replacement of kerb and channel along Richmond Lane (Albert to Ellena Sts)
Funding = $500,000
18. Robert St School carparks
Asphalt overlay of school carparks in areas where the existing bitumen surface is stripping or of poor condition.
Funding = $150,000
19. Esplanade lighting replacement
Replacement of existing fish hook lights along Esplanade due to corrosion and electric safety issues.
Funding = $200,000
20. Full width pavement reconstruction (200m) of Denmans Camp Rd, Torquay between mobility corridor and Torquay Rd
Funding = $400,000
21. Pavement repairs and resurfacing of Bideford St, Torquay between Boat Harbour Dr and Torquay Rd
Funding = $400,000
22. Bauple Crest widening
Widening of crest to provide sufficient width as a result of a road safety audit.
Funding = $473,000
23. Maryborough CBD works
Full reconstruction with new kerb and channelling and footpath replacement, including street furniture, lighting and landscaping along Bazaar St (Ellena to Kent Sts).
Funding = $2,500,000
24. Maryborough Heritage Centre
Full roof replacement, including flashings, ridge capping, valleys and downpipes of the building, and replacement of verandah decking boards.
Funding = $250,000
25. Maryborough City Hall
Full replacement of City Hall main floor and front roof section.
Funding = $550,000
26. Unit Command TS Krait
Rendering of facility to be structurally sound by restumping and upgrade for lease to Naval Cadets.
Funding = $150,000
27. Sewer Lining Project
Maintenance project to reduce infiltration in sewerage system in areas of high susceptibility (coastal in particular) through installation of new lining.
Funding = $1,200,000
28. Sewer Gravity Main Upgrades
Design and construction for the upgrades of two sewer mains in Ann St (Hervey Bay) and Neptune St (Maryborough). Both require maintenance to remove bottlenecks from the sewerage system.
Funding = $343,000
29. Maryborough Water Mains Replacements
Replacement of old cast iron water mains in Maryborough which are susceptible to failures.
Funding = $235,000