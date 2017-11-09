Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Fraser Coast promoted internationally with $2m tourism boost

Champagne pools, Fraser Island.
Champagne pools, Fraser Island. Mamae Blake
Inge Hansen
by

THE Fraser Coast tourism industry will benefit from a $9.5 million See Queensland campaign to be launched by an LNP Government.

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said the announcement was a crucial part of Building a Better Queensland.

"The Fraser Coast and Bundaberg are two of the most spectacular and diverse regions in Queensland and an LNP Government will invest $2 million to promote these two regions to domestic and international visitors," he said.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL ELECTION NEWS AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

An additional $3 million will be invested into Regional Tourism Organisations and local governments.

Urangan Pier, Hervey Bay.
Urangan Pier, Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

Buy Now

LNP will invest $2 million to encourage Queenslanders to holiday in their home state while $2.5 million will be put towards showcasing Brisbane as the gateway to QLD to domestic and international tourists.

"Under the LNP, not only will thousands more tourists get to experience Queensland, but out plan will help create local jobs and grow the local economy," Mr Nicholls said.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  fccommunity fcdevelopment fcelection fctourism fraser coast tourism and events

Fraser Coast Chronicle

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Love triangle feud: Machete allegedly used in violent clash

Love triangle feud: Machete allegedly used in violent clash

In the midst of the outburst, the would-be victim armed himself with knives and filled cans with petrol in his room.

Labor's $150m promise to get Qld trains back on track

A New Generation Rollingstock test train in Ipswich.

How Labor plans to help a once-thriving Maryborough industry

Fraser Coast council accused of charging 'fake fees'

Hervey Bay’s Jeanette Maynes has been funded for last year’s backflow fee, but says there is more to come.

A Hervey Bay woman says millions could be owing to ratepayers.

Call for weight-loss surgery to be taxpayer-funded

OUTSPOKEN: Gladstone Hospital director of surgery Dr Stefaan De Clercq says bariatric surgery should be available in Gladstone and in the public health system.

Top surgeon calls on changes to health system

Local Partners