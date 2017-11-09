Fraser Coast promoted internationally with $2m tourism boost

THE Fraser Coast tourism industry will benefit from a $9.5 million See Queensland campaign to be launched by an LNP Government.

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said the announcement was a crucial part of Building a Better Queensland.

"The Fraser Coast and Bundaberg are two of the most spectacular and diverse regions in Queensland and an LNP Government will invest $2 million to promote these two regions to domestic and international visitors," he said.

An additional $3 million will be invested into Regional Tourism Organisations and local governments.

LNP will invest $2 million to encourage Queenslanders to holiday in their home state while $2.5 million will be put towards showcasing Brisbane as the gateway to QLD to domestic and international tourists.

"Under the LNP, not only will thousands more tourists get to experience Queensland, but out plan will help create local jobs and grow the local economy," Mr Nicholls said.