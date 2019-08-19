$2M piece of equipment could save miner's lives

A CRITICAL piece of mines rescue equipment will soon be available for use across the Queensland mining industry.

Anglo American has agreed to wholly fund a state-first mobile truck-mounted emergency egress system, also known as a 'winder', to aid rescue crews in the event of a miner trapped underground.

The more than $2 million funding commitment will enable the Queensland Mines Rescue Service (QMRS) to purchase the winder, in a move welcomed by its chief executive David Carey.

"While we hope we never need to use it, this life-saving equipment will likely form part of the emergency response plan for every mine site in Queensland," Mr Carey said.

"It's a significant donation which will improve emergency response capabilities across the entire Queensland mining industry, and we extend our sincere thanks to Anglo American."

Anglo American metallurgical coal business chief executive, Tyler Mitchelson, said the company was proud to partner with the QMRS to improve the industry's safety.

"We are making a significant investment in this critical piece of mines rescue equipment, not just for the safety of our own people, but for all of those who work in the Queensland mining industry," Mr Mitchelson said.

Anglo American metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson. The Courier Mail

Anglo American and QMRS will work together to undertake a detailed scoping and tender process ahead of the equipment purchase.

An Anglo American spokeswoman said it hoped to get the equipment on the ground as soon as possible, dependent on the tender process.

Anglo American is a global mining company with five metallurgical coal mines in Queensland's Bowen Basin.

The announcement follows a spate of six mining and quarry deaths in Queensland in the past 12 months.

The deaths prompted a safety reset at all Queensland mine sites before September 1, which has been completed by nearly half the state's 50,000-strong mine and quarry workforce.