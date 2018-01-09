$2million boost for Burrum Heads Road

THE widening of Burrum Heads Road is set to significantly improve safety for motorists.

The $2 million project will include widening of the road between Oakes Dr and Raintree Ave to provide two 3.5m traffic lanes with 1m sealed shoulders.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the road would also be realigned slightly to the north and straighten out the existing horizontal curve.

"Burrum Heads Road is a key tourist route which connects the Bruce Highway to Burrum Heads and attracts a high volume of vehicles towing caravans and boats," he said.

"The widening and realignment works will make a tremendous difference in providing safer travelling conditions and reducing the potential for head-on crashes."

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL DEVELOPMENT NEWS HERE>>

Mr Saunders said a designated clear zone would be implemented by removing some of the trees within the nearby road corridor.

"Road safety is one of the Palaszczuk Government's highest priorities and there is a high focus on providing 'forging roadsides' by removing high-risk road side objects," he said.

"Creating a designated clear zone allows errant vehicles an opportunity to recover without causing significant damage to either the vehicle or its occupants."

Roadworks are expected to begin in mid-208 with utility service relocations, such as water mains, to be completed in advance of the roadworks.

"Tourism is an important aspect of Burrum Heads' local economy with visitors attracted to the area for its recreational fishing and boating pursuits," Mr Saunders said.

"It's important we provide safe access and these works will do just that."