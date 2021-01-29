$3 drink theory behind 13yo’s drug death

A 13-year-old girl has died after her drink was "laced with ecstasy", her mother has claimed.

But an investigation into the British teen's death has found no evidence of drink spiking, with a coroner concluding she must have consumed the drugs herself.

Eboney Cheshire died in December 2018, four days after she began experiencing cold-like symptoms, according to The Sun.

She was staying home from school and according to mother Kerry Williams, had shown signs of improvement after taking paracetamol.

The evening before she died, Eboney went to a local convenience store where she purchased Lucozade, a popular sports drink that retails for $3 in Woolworths, chips and noodles.

Eboney Cheshire died of an ecstasy overdose. Picture: Family Handout

When Mrs Williams arrived home from work on December 2 she had a small "verbal altercation" with Eboney for not cleaning up the house, The Mirror reported.

Later that night after the family had gone to sleep Mrs Williams was woken by a noise and discovered Eboney having a seizure in her bed.

Paramedics that arrived on the scene at first thought a temperature spike from Eboney's cold had caused the seizure.

However tests at hospital revealed that Eboney's seizure had been caused by drugs and she later died.

Post-mortem tests revealed Eboney had an "extremely high level of MDMA, or ecstasy, in a level lying above the rage of which fatalities have been reported".

Eboney Cheshire (right) as a younger child with her mum (centre) and brother Leon (left). Picture: Family Handout

Following an "extensive investigation", coroner Julie Goulding ruled Eboney must have consumed the drugs herself.

"The conclusion is that of a drug-related death," Ms Goulding said.

"The police investigation has concluded and no arrests have been made for the supply of drugs.

"There was no evidence other than Eboney had taken the ecstasy herself."

But Ms Goulding hasn't ruled out reopening the investigation into Eboney's death.

"Should there be fresh evidence the police will look at the fresh evidence," she said.

Police have previously appealed for information from the public after a neighbour said they saw Eboney out with another girl hours before her death, Yahoo News reports.

The findings have been rejected by her family, with Eboney's grandfather saying he doesn't agree with the coroner's findings.

Mrs Williams remains adamant her daughter wouldn't have taken drugs.

She has alleged Eboney came into contact with the drug that killed her when she went to the convenience store the night before her death.

"Who puts ecstasy into a drink?" Mrs Williams told the court.

"Her bottle was laced with drugs."

