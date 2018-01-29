Menu
Teens' three week crime spree ends with crash

SPREE: Police inspect the stolen vehicle at the corner of Russell and Edward Sts in Maryborough, after it collided with a truck earlier this month. The teen allegedly responsible was arrested on the weekend.
by Chris Honnery

THREE teenagers have been arrested on a series of charges following a crime spree spanning across southeast Queensland this month.

Two of the arrests were made overnight on Saturday after a police pursuit which stretched from Brisbane to the Gold Coast.

Police said the alleged crime spree started on January 4, when two men were travelling in a stolen car on the Bruce Highway from Brisbane to Maryborough when they crashed at the corner of Edward and Russell Streets.

At 3.20pm, the men allegedly then went to a Caringa Street address in Maryborough where they assaulted a 63-year-old man, stole his car and drive to Dundowran Beach where they then abandoned the vehicle.

Police further allege that at 6.15pm, the men went into a garage of a Waterview Drive home and stole a white Mazda 6.

It was then subsequently found on Boscombe Road at Brookfield, in Brisbane's west, on January 5.

It is understood that yesterday, police saw a stolen Volkswagen driving along Kessels Road at Macgregor, south of Brisbane, around 8.50pm.

Polair was able to track the vehicle heading south on the M1 and at about 9.30pm, a tyre deflation device was successfully used on the M1 at Reedy Creek.

Three people ran from the vehicle. Two people were arrested in bushland nearby, with a third still on the run.

A police dog located a semi-automatic handgun in bushland near the vehicle which had allegedly been thrown by one of the men.

It will be alleged the Volkswagen was stolen overnight on January 16/17 from a Wishart house.

A 19-year-old Wynnum man has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a category H weapon (handgun), possession of a knife in a public place, possession of explosives (bullets) and possession of a utensil (glass pipe).

n relation to the alleged offences from early January he has been charged with robbery with violence, enter dwelling with intent, enter premises, attempted burglary, assault occasioning bodily harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving whilst disqualified, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and two counts of fail to stop motor vehicle.

He will appear at the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

An 18-year-old Carina man had been previously charged on January 8 with two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, armed robbery, stealing and burglary and commit indictable offence.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear on February 20.

A 18-year-old Sunnybank Hills man, who was allegedly in the vehicle yesterday, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He is expected to appear at the Southport Magistrates Court on February 13.

