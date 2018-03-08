30 jobs created through linen service upgrade

JOBS INVESTMENT: Consolidated Linen Service managing director Adam Roberts, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Federal Minister John McVeigh at the Pialba CLS building announcing the upgrade.

JOBS INVESTMENT: Consolidated Linen Service managing director Adam Roberts, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Federal Minister John McVeigh at the Pialba CLS building announcing the upgrade. Alistair Brightman

WITH his building already at capacity, Adam Roberts feared he'd have to relocate Consolidated Linen Service just to keep his business running.

But a $475,000 windfall from the Federal Government will allow him to stay at his Pialba factory while taking on at least 30 new jobseekers.

The managing director of CLS was joined by Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Minister for Regional Development, Territories and Local Government John McVeigh to receive the grant under the Federal Government's Regional Jobs and Investment Package.

The current centre, which occupies about 2,400sq m, processes about 200 tonnes of linen per week.

Under the grant, a state-of-the-art linen handling system will be installed in the building's roof space.

The project is expected to create more floor space for processing capacity.

Mr Roberts said it would allow the business to grow by some 50 per cent.

"This project is critical to our company, without it we're hamstrung by the physical environment of the building," Mr Roberts said.

"We'd almost be locked into our current capacity and be forced to relocate.

"It's just something we can't do in this climate."

Mr Roberts said the upgrades would make CLS one of the only companies in Australia to use the world-leading linen technology.

Between 30 to 40 new workers will be employed once the upgrades are complete.

This project is one of seven in the Wide Bay Burnett region that was awarded funding under the Federal Government project.

Other projects announced yesterday included a tourism facility for Bundaberg Macadamia Processing and a cane railway track for the Isis Central Sugar Mill Company.

Mr Pitt said the list was part of an election commitment in 2016.

"The more businesses we can have expanding, employing more people and the stronger our local economy, the better it is for all of us... where we can provide new opportunities and high-paying, permanent full-time jobs," Mr Pitt said.

Dr McVeigh said the jobs package would allow more regional growth to take place in areas like Hervey Bay.

"At the end of the day, the growth of Australia can't all continue in the capital cities, it's got to happen in regional Australia," Dr McVeigh said.

"Private industries such as CLS (are) really stepping up to take advantage of this Federal funding to leverage those jobs we're looking for."