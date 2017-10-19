Menu
GUT-WRENCHING: Wide Bay Motorsports Complex president Ben Collingwood said a decision to declare the Wide Bay Motor Complex a “commercial entity”, which has caused construction to halt on the project, was frustrating and gut-wrenching .
GUT-WRENCHING: Wide Bay Motorsports Complex president Ben Collingwood said a decision to declare the Wide Bay Motor Complex a "commercial entity", which has caused construction to halt on the project, was frustrating and gut-wrenching .
News

$30 million Wide Bay Motor Complex hits roadblock

Blake Antrobus
by
28th May 2018 12:00 AM
A MULTI-million dollar motorsport complex in the Wide Bay has hit a major development roadblock just months after the first stage was approved.

Committee members of the Wide Bay Motor Complex have been left frustrated after the project was declared a "commercial entity" by the State Government and the Fraser Coast Regional Council late last year.

This is despite Motorsports Complex president Ben Collingwood saying the committee made "extensive" submissions about its commercial aspects to the Department of Natural Resources and insisting legal teams declared the project was an "acceptable" use of land.

Because of the finding, the committee is unable to develop the project any further.

Mr Collingwood claims  no-one from the Department has been able to give a reason for the hold-up.

He said it was "gut-wrenching" to be in this situation.

"It's been so bad I've considered walking away from the whole project," Mr Collingwood said.

"It's been a frustrating couple of months, trying to stay positive and not give up.

"It's all come about because of different interpretations of the lease conditions.

"So because of that, we've been declared a commercial entity rather than a not-for-profit."

A concept plan of stage one of the Wide Bay Motor Complex.
A concept plan of stage one of the Wide Bay Motor Complex. Contributed



Mr Collingwood said he had made submissions to the council and department to find a solution to the issue.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said he was trying to work with the State Government and the group to find a solution.

He said the council does not own the land.

"The land tenure arrangements between the state government, the council and the motor sports group were entered into before I became mayor," Cr Seymour said.

"I support this project, the proponents need to sort out their land tenure issues as they don't own land or have a lease to do what they ultimately want to achieve."

It comes a few months after the first stage of the project was approved at a council meeting in October last year.

Stage one of the complex involves the construction of an 8m-wide khanacross off-road racing facility, which would hold up to 25 events per year.

Further plans for a drag strip, speedway track, road circuit, mower racing circuit and a jet sprint boat course have been submitted.

The Department of Natural Resources and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders were contacted for comment, but did not respond before print deadline.
 

