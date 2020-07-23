Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Demolition of Federal Backpackers, July 23
News

30+ PHOTOS, VIDEO: Federal demolition continues

Crystal Jones
by
23rd Jul 2020 10:53 AM | Updated: 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAYS of heat could be seen radiating from rubble at the Federal Backpackers this morning despite rainy weather. 

Eerie scenes emerged as pieces of burnt clothing and fabric dangled from the rubble and the machinery being used to clear it up. 

Dozens of onlookers watched as the historic building crumbled little by little and was carted away by the truckload. 

Grey skies cast an eerie light over the operation to bring the building down to ensure public safety, while little reminders of its construction more than 100 years ago became apparent. 

Metal beams, now exposed, showed painted numbers that would have last been seen when the Federal Hotel was first built.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

editors picks federal hotel spotted dog tavern
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      19 new cases of COVID in NSW

      19 new cases of COVID in NSW
      • 23rd Jul 2020 12:00 PM

      Top Stories

        COURT: Man creates disturbance outside police station

        premium_icon COURT: Man creates disturbance outside police station

        Crime Offender finds out why it’s not a good idea to create a ruckus outside the cop shop.

        • 23rd Jul 2020 12:00 PM
        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        $80m tourism rescue plan a win for whale watchers

        premium_icon $80m tourism rescue plan a win for whale watchers

        News Premier announces fee relief for key Fraser Coast industry.