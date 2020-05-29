30 years of job training on the Fraser Coast

SINCE 1983, Training Employment Support Service has been training residents on the Fraser Coast to enter the workforce.

Administration Officer for TESS Cindy Griffen said the non-profit organisation took pride in helping people in the community.

She said it was important for a regional city like Maryborough to have a place for residents to get specialised industry training.

Managing director Lance Stone said TESS’ strength was their highly experienced trainers, saying their two health trainers had a combined experience of more than 50 years between them.

Mr Stone said TESS taught people skills they could use to give themselves a career, either through reskilling or upskilling.

He said the organisation trains over 250 prospective employees on the Fraser Coast each year with 70 per cent finding employment after finishing training.

Mr Stone said there was a sense of fulfilment in seeing many people secure employment.

He said the coronavirus crisis did impact the business, but since the easing of restrictions, there had been an uptake in people looking for employment training.

Mr Stone said he was humbled working with qualified professionals who were making a difference for the Fraser Coast community and passing on their valuable skills.

TESS offers training in the health and community industry, hospitality, construction, business and agriculture.

The training organisation has expanded beyond the Fraser Coast with offices in Gympie and Townsville.

TESS in Maryborough can be contacted on 4122 4444.