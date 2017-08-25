$3000 go kart stolen from Hervey Bay Go Kart Track

77-year-old tells car thief 'you're not f*****g getting it'

Wild car chase and carjacking crime spree like 'the movies'

Phones stolen from two busy places in Hervey Bay

A GO kart worth about $3000 was stolen from Hervey Bay Go Kart Track.

Police said an offender cut two padlocks on a rollerdoor to gain entry.

The incident happened sometime between 5pm on August 21 and 9am on August 24.

It isn't the first time the business has been broken into.

<<FOLLOW THE TOPIC AND KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST CRIME REPORTS>>

On August 18 a would-be-thief removed a window and entered the office before the alarms sounded and he took off.

Nothing was stolen.

Police say the offences aren't believed to be linked.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.