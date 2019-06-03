30cm knife allegedly used in Bay service station robbery

A TORQUAY man accused of robbing a Hervey Bay Service Station with a knife has been released on bail after appearing in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.



Alexander John Williams, 19, allegedly entered the United Service Station at Eli Waters brandishing a 30cm knife.



Police said Mr Williams allegedly held the knife towards the attendant at the service station and demanded the cash register be opened.



The alleged robber was wearing a hoodie top with a T-shirt partly concealing his face.



Police allege a small amount of cash and cigarettes was stolen.



The 30-year-old male victim, who is the manager of the store, complied and was not injured.



Police allege the offender was interrupted by a customer and then ran from the store, jumping over a tall fence behind the service station leading into Augustus Estate.



About one hour after the alleged offence, a police patrol located a male fitting the description of the offender and Mr Williams was arrested.



Later, police located discarded clothing in the area.



Mr Williams appeared before the court yesterday morning charged with robbery while armed.



He was released on bail with a $1000 surety. He is due to appear in court on July 19.



The charges come after a series of unrelated robberies over at least the past eight years at the Eli Waters service station.



In February 2018, two men wearing balaclavas, one armed with a long-arm rifle, robbed the service station.



In January 2018, a metal bar was used during a hold-up at the station.



In another incident, a worker was threatened with a knife and a gun during a terrifying armed hold-up in June 2013.



In February 2012, a bandit holding a syringe filled with red liquid threatened one of the attendants before demanding cash from the till.

