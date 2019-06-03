Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

30cm knife allegedly used in Bay service station robbery

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Jun 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TORQUAY man accused of robbing a Hervey Bay Service Station with a knife has been released on bail after appearing in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Alexander John Williams, 19, allegedly entered the United Service Station at Eli Waters brandishing a 30cm knife.

Police said Mr Williams allegedly held the knife towards the attendant at the service station and demanded the cash register be opened.

The alleged robber was wearing a hoodie top with a T-shirt partly concealing his face.

Police allege a small amount of cash and cigarettes was stolen.

The 30-year-old male victim, who is the manager of the store, complied and was not injured.

Police allege the offender was interrupted by a customer and then ran from the store, jumping over a tall fence behind the service station leading into Augustus Estate.

About one hour after the alleged offence, a police patrol located a male fitting the description of the offender and Mr Williams was arrested.

Later, police located discarded clothing in the area.

Mr Williams appeared before the court yesterday morning charged with robbery while armed.

He was released on bail with a $1000 surety. He is due to appear in court on July 19.

The charges come after a series of unrelated robberies over at least the past eight years at the Eli Waters service station.

In February 2018, two men wearing balaclavas, one armed with a long-arm rifle, robbed the service station.

In January 2018, a metal bar was used during a hold-up at the station.

In another incident, a worker was threatened with a knife and a gun during a terrifying armed hold-up in June 2013.

In February 2012, a bandit holding a syringe filled with red liquid threatened one of the attendants before demanding cash from the till.
 

More Stories

eli waters fccourt robbery
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Teacher who slipped on grape fails in $500k compo claim

    premium_icon Teacher who slipped on grape fails in $500k compo claim

    News She looked over and saw a squashed grape on the floor, the court heard.

    How Maryborough stands to benefit from the State Budget

    premium_icon How Maryborough stands to benefit from the State Budget

    Politics The revelations come just a week away from the State Budget

    • 3rd Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    World-class drone expert secured for upcoming tech showcase

    premium_icon World-class drone expert secured for upcoming tech showcase

    News The Drones Showcase kicks off on June 19

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:35 PM
    Murder charge mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court

    premium_icon Murder charge mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court

    News He remains in custody.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:30 PM