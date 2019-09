Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

THE Long Gully Rd bushfire near Drake has now burnt more than 40,000 hectares of land since it started on Friday.

This afternoon (Tuesday) the fire jumped containment lines and is threatening a number of properties.

Firefighters from across the state have joined members of local brigades in an effort to contain the blaze, and SES volunteers have also been called in to help, along with police and other emergency services.