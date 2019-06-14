Menu
ACCUSED THIEF: Margaret Joyce Hull appeared at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.
ACCUSED THIEF: Margaret Joyce Hull appeared at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.
$350K bust: Clerk fronts court on fresh charges

Jodie Callcott
14th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
A MAJOR investigation into a real estate clerk accused of fleecing tens of thousands through her former office has allegedly uncovered further offending.

The Chronicle can reveal fresh charges have been laid against Margaret Joyce Hull who stands accused of using her position at Richardson and Wrench to steal $350,000.

Detectives now allege she also stole from Sunnynook Apartments in Hervey Bay in 2007 and again in 2016.

The money allegedly taken was more than $5000.

The new charges bring the total to 92 counts of stealing.

Defence lawyer Harry Morris asked Magistrate Stephen Guttridge for a lengthy adjournment to consider the brief.

Ms Hull will return to Hervey Bay Magistrates court on July 18.

