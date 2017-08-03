3.5km of Mary to Bay Rail Trail gets a facelift

Former president of the Hervey Bay Bicycle Users Group Dennis Johnson and Councillor David Lewis check out the next section of the Mary to Bay Rail Trail that will be constructed

AS WORKS on the Mary to Bay Rail Trail prepare to start, Dennis Johnson is just looking forward to getting more people on the track.

The former president of the Fraser Coast Bicycle Users Group said the trail was long overdue for an upgrade to get more people riding on the track between the towns.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council is preparing to install 3m wide gravel surface along a 3.5km section of the trail from Stockyard Creek to Piggford Lane. Two wooden bridges will also be installed.

Mr Johnson said the upgrade was sure to have people from all over the region wanting to use the trail.

"It will allow for smoother riding for everyone and make it more accessible for people to use their ordinary bikes rather than professional ones,” Mr Johnson said.

"People in the region are already asking me when the next major ride is going to be held, so once this gets through the riding scene on the Fraser Coast could boom.” The project was funded with $964,487 under the State Government's Works for Queensland program.