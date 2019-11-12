Menu
Bison are sfae at Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park at Myrtle Creek.
36 bison at tourist park ready for onslaught of fire

Susanna Freymark
12th Nov 2019 11:57 AM
PHOTOGRAPHER Jimmy Malecki reckons the safest place to be if the fire flares up at Myrtle Creek is with the 36 bison at the ranch.

Aranyani Bison Adventure Tourist Park at Bungawalbyn has been under the threat of fire before.

With 36 bison, horses, ponies, two pigs, a donkey, chooks and a small herd of cattle the best place for the animals and humans is at the park, Mr Malecki said.

"There as safe as they can be," he said.

"We have a fire pump and 20,000-litre tank and in the paddock we have a sprinkler system."

 

Photographer Jimmy Malecki.

Myrtle Creek, where the tourist park is situated was hard hit by the Busbys Flat fire in early October.

Mr Malecki who works at the bison park, said he said he lives only 17km away.

If the fire comes close to his home, he's heading to the park as he believes that is the safest place.

Here are photos of the park amid the smoke haze.

 

