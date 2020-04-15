Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WORK AHEAD: Road widening along Urraween Rd to start this week. Photo: File
WORK AHEAD: Road widening along Urraween Rd to start this week. Photo: File
News

$365k roadwork project to start this week

Stuart Fast
15th Apr 2020 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER COAST residents travelling along one of Hervey Bay’s key east-west road links will soon have a safer and smoother journey.

Work starts this week on a six-week project to widen sections of Urraween Rd.

Two sections of the road pavement will be widened on both sides of Urraween Rd from Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd to Madsen Rd as part of a $365,000 project.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works, which will include earthworks and excavation, placement of road pavement, asphalt surfacing, minor drainage works, kerb edging, line marking and signage, and top dressing and turfing of disturbed areas.

The roadworks will be carried out by local construction and engineering company Grand Civil, starting on Thursday 16 April.

The roadwork is expected to be completed by late May or early June, weather permitting.

fraser coast regional council fraser coast road works urraween rd
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man dies in single-vehicle crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Man dies in single-vehicle crash

        News POLICE have confirmed a man has died in this morning's single-vehicle crash.

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Health Queensland coronavirus: Five new cases overnight, total at 999

        Put your bins out: Hilarious isolation craze

        premium_icon Put your bins out: Hilarious isolation craze

        Offbeat Bin isolation outing Facebook page sparks viral craze

        Jobseeker dreams of parks and gardens

        premium_icon Jobseeker dreams of parks and gardens

        News Mr Roker is keen to gain employment.