$365k roadwork project to start this week

WORK AHEAD: Road widening along Urraween Rd to start this week. Photo: File

WORK AHEAD: Road widening along Urraween Rd to start this week. Photo: File

FRASER COAST residents travelling along one of Hervey Bay’s key east-west road links will soon have a safer and smoother journey.

Work starts this week on a six-week project to widen sections of Urraween Rd.

Two sections of the road pavement will be widened on both sides of Urraween Rd from Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd to Madsen Rd as part of a $365,000 project.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works, which will include earthworks and excavation, placement of road pavement, asphalt surfacing, minor drainage works, kerb edging, line marking and signage, and top dressing and turfing of disturbed areas.

The roadworks will be carried out by local construction and engineering company Grand Civil, starting on Thursday 16 April.

The roadwork is expected to be completed by late May or early June, weather permitting.