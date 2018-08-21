$38,000 of stolen surveying gear 'mistaken' for junk

TWO people who 'mistook' $38,000 worth of surveying gear for junk were arrested after they loaded the equipment into a car and took off.

The gear, which included GPS receivers mounted onto tripods, was being used by a group of developers who were surveying a site at Eli Waters.

The employees left the equipment unattended during a 15 minutes break on July 2, which is when Markus Anton Ronald Kostka and another offender stopped and picked it up.

Kostka, 27, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to stealing.

Police Prosecutor Sonia Edwards said the stolen gear was made up of "quite unique property valued at around $38,000".

A witness, who believed the pair's behaviour was suspicious, wrote down the car's registration number.

The developers noticed the equipment missing when they returned to work.

Police later searched a Point Vernon home where they found the stolen surveying gear.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter told the court Kostka had genuinely thought it may have been abandoned property.

"He was extremely surprised when he was told of the value of the property," Mr Hunter said.

While most of the equipment was intact and recovered, a battery had been damaged from being thrown onto the ground.

During the search warrant police also uncovered a 30cm firework, a water pipe and a glass pipe inside the house. Kostka pleaded guilty to possession of the three unlawful items during his court appearance.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge told Kostka that he was "fortunate" the equipment was recovered as otherwise, he would have been sending the Point Vernon man behind bars.

Kostka was sentenced to three months in jail, which was wholly suspended for an operational period of 12 months.

He was also fined $400 and ordered to pay $215 in restitution over the damaged battery.

An antenna, which also went missing from the development site, was never located.