$3.8m build to become ‘heart of the community’

Ingenia Communities Regional Development Manager for Queensland Matt Fredrick and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour turn the sod for the construction of the club house with a golden shovel. Photo: Stuart Fast

Ingenia Communities Regional Development Manager for Queensland Matt Fredrick and Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour turn the sod for the construction of the club house with a golden shovel. Photo: Stuart Fast

A $3.8 MILLION clubhouse will become a hive of activity for a Hervey Bay community.

Mayor George Seymour officially launched construction of Ingenia Lifestyle's new clubhouse yesterday with a sod-turning ceremony.

Resident John Barnes said the clubhouse would become the heart of the community.

He said he was looking forward to socialising with fellow residents in the new development.

"Friendships are created there," he said.

The new development will bring a community hall, kitchen, media room, salon, library and for the more active, a gym, a four rink bowling green and a 20 metre lap pool.

Regional development manager Matt Fredrick said Ingenia set about creating the community as Hervey Bay had a lot to offer for people downsizing and those travelling.

The community started in 2019 and 50 residents currently live there.

He said resident feedback was taken into account when designing the clubhouse.

Mr Fredrick said the project would hopefully be finished by the middle of 2021 and would use local contractors.

Cr Seymour congratulated the developers on reaching the milestone.

He said it was great to see the community develop with facilities people could enjoy well into the future.

Got an opinion about this topic? Send your letters to editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au