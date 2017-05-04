Hopes $38m upgrade will lower the number of fatal crashes

STATE MP Bruce Saunders is hoping major works on the main entrance into Maryborough from the Bruce Hwy will mean less deaths as the project nears completion.



WORKS on the main entrance to Maryborough are just months away from completion. , but the businesses relying on highway traffic continue to suffer.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders at the Tinana interchange site, where concrete girders were installed in the latest upgrade. Blake Antrobus

"Hopefully, this will lessen the impact of having less fatalities with this interchange," he said.



"It's been well-constructed by the contractors on TMR...a new entrance to the Fraser Coast."



Mr Saunders said the success of the project was another example of the two governments working together.



Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, who joined Saunders at the site to oversee the installation, said the design of the interchange would improve safety for motorists.

The old interchange was marked for an upgrade following several fatalities at the Maryborough exit on the Bruce Hwy.



The project has supported 118 jobs through construction and maintenance.



Mr O'Brien said motorists could expect the new interchange to be completed in July.



The construction of the new interchange hasn't been without controversy, with Tinana businesses seeing their customer numbers decimated as traffic has been forced to detour to the Alice St entrance.

