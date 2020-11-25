$39.6m Mental health unit build to begin in Bay

The new acute mental health inpatient unit will be built next to the Hervey Bay Hospital Emergency Department. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE construction of a $39.6 million acute mental health inpatient unit at Hervey Bay Hospital is set to get underway this week.

The new building will double the mental health bed capacity on the Fraser Coast.

Following completion of the unit’s detailed design and the awarding of the main construction contract to Woollam Constructions, early works are set to get under way at the site, which sits next to the new emergency department, facing Urraween Rd.

“This new 22-bed unit marks an important expansion of local mental health services and will also be the base of operations for the Community Acute Care Team,” Queensland Minister for Health Yvette D’Ath said.

“It will enable more timely access for consumers and help to divert mental health presentations away from the emergency department.

“This is yet another sign of the Palaszczuk Government’s commitment to mental health services in regional Queensland.”

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said that for the first time, there would be mental health inpatient capacity at Hervey Bay, and that was great news for the local community.

“The inpatient unit will also mean more jobs for the Fraser Coast, with an estimated 115 construction-related jobs created during the build and up to 30 additional ongoing health-related roles once in the region,” he said

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said she was looking forward to construction starting on the project, which would be a game-changer for mental health on the Fraser Coast.

“Developing and expanding our inpatient and community mental health services is a key part of our strategic plan, Care Comes First … Through Patients’ Eyes,” she said.

“Our Mental Health team has advocated strongly for the need to increase our services on the Fraser Coast, and this project will help to address that need by significantly increasing our inpatient capacity and tailoring our services to suit the needs of our community.”

WBHHS Executive Director of Mental Health and Specialised Services Robyn Bradley said the design of the acute inpatient unit had been strongly driven by input from consumers, clinicians and service partners.

“The end result will be a fantastic facility focused on recovery, while also drawing on the latest technology to ensure the safety of our consumers and staff,” Ms Bradley said.

“Its close proximity to Hervey Bay Hospital’s emergency department will enable our team to work more collaboratively with the emergency team, which will mean better outcomes for our consumers.”