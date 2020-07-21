39yo drink driver crashes head-on into tree, writes car off

The man had a blood alcohol reading of 0.111 when he crashed his car. Picture: File photo

The man had a blood alcohol reading of 0.111 when he crashed his car. Picture: File photo

A MAN who lost control of his car and crashed head first into a tree pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol reading more than twice the legal limit while on a suspended sentence.

Rick James Brabrook, 39, was charged with drink driving on February 7, after he crashed between Kilkivan and Poona while driving home.

The police prosecutor said as the man approached a bend he lost control and left the road, sliding for about 50m on grass before crashing head-on into a tree and writing off the car.

The court heard the road Brabrook was travelling on was wet from rain at the time.

Ambulance and police were called to the crash and Brabrook was breath tested; revealing his blood alcohol concentration was 0.111.

The court heard Brabrook worked as a machine operator between Maryborough and his home in Poona, and would likely lose his job if he lost his licence.

Brabrook told Magistrate Chris Callaghan drink driving was not "a habit" of his.

"It was a bad day, I have no excuses," Brabrook said.

Mr Callaghan granted Brabrook a restricted work licence, and fined him $500.

He was disqualified from driving for three months unless he was driving to or from work.

Brabrook had committed the offence while on a suspended sentence from matters in 2017, and he will face the Maryborough District Court to be sentenced for the breach.