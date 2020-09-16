$3M BUILD: Coast company scores water park contract

Councillor Daniel Sanderson and PBS company director Wayne Ahrens with plans of the new water park to be built in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

Councillor Daniel Sanderson and PBS company director Wayne Ahrens with plans of the new water park to be built in Maryborough. Photo: Stuart Fast

WORK will start next month on a new water play area and all abilities playground in Maryborough's Anzac Park with the council awarding a $3 million dollar contract to local company PBS.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the project has been in the works for many years with construction to start next month.

"It's amazing to see where its got to, we thank the community, state government and council staff to see this project come to fruition," Cr Sanderson said.

A concept of the new water play area and all abilities playground in Maryborough's Anzac Park. Photo: Contributed

"Any family, children to grandparents, will be able to use it … I think this will be an amazing piece of infrastructure that our community and region will embrace into the long term future," he said.

Councillor Paul Truscott said the water park would become another crown jewel for the Fraser Coast.

"I can't wait to take my kids there and see everyone else enjoying it," Cr Truscott said.

He was also pleased to see the tender awarded to a local construction company.

For PBS company director Wayne Ahrens, being awarded the water park tender was very special.

"As builders we get to change people's lives and there's no better reward than giving the community something to have," Mr Ahrens said.

He said roughly 80 to 90 per cent of trade will be done by locals, ensuring Maryborough workers were involved in construction.

"Supply products and some contractors will be from out of town, but assist them by resourcing what they need locally," Mr Ahrens said.

"For us its all about the community."

The water park is expected to be completed within six months, weather permitting.