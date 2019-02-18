Pumping 4 metres: TC Oma to join forces with king tide

Surfers at The Bluff at Alex Heads as rough swells whipped up by Cyclone Oma hit the Sunshine Coast.

THE Coast is bracing for conditions not seen in years as Tropical Cyclone Oma combines with a king tide to produce four metre swells with the potential to increase.

Category 3 Oma is currently lurking around Vanuatu and is slowly but steadily moving towards Australia.

The Bureau of Meteorology do not predict it will hit Queensland, instead move towards New Zealand, however, it will bring plenty of "energy".

Forecaster Lachlan Stoney said it was quite "uncommon" for an abnormally high tide to mix with a cyclone.

"The swells will start to increase from today as the easterly swell brings 2m waves," Mr Stoney said.

"This astronomical high tide will peak for the next few days and then there are the wave heights from the cyclone on top of that.

"So it will stay from around the 2.5m mark but picking up to three by Wednesday.

"Then by the end of the week we could be looking at around 4m, with potential for even bigger. It's going to bring pretty hazardous surf."

Mr Stoney stressed that due to the large waves being generated quite far off shore, stormy, cyclonic weather is not expected.

"People tend to hear about a cyclone and think it will be crazy winds and trees down. We don't expect that," he said.

"But to have a cyclone come down this far is not unheard of, but certainly uncommon."

Yesterday's conditions led to a handful of Coast beaches being closed and nippers and lifesaving events postponed.

Sunshine Coast duty officer Nathan Steer is expecting it to be the worst since ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2011.

"The open beaches will be prone to large surf and there will be plenty of dumping waves at times," Mr Steer said.

"It's going to be like Debbie if it does move a bit closer, it depends on the cyclone's movements.

"If anyone is going to brave them, they must be highly experienced.

"We are expecting beaches to be closed throughout the week.

"The public need to be aware of the dangers."

Mr Steer said the usual suspects in Noosa, Caloundra and Mooloolaba had been the worst affected areas over the weekend.

He also warned beach goers of the potential hazards of river mouths.

"With the king tide movements, they will be quite rough and unsafe," he said.

"There are plenty of strong tides and currents. Head around to the patrolled beaches."

