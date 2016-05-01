40 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss in 2017

THERE is plenty to do on the Fraser Coast in 2017 with everything from major sporting events right through to the popular Ocean Festival, PubFest and loads more.
So get your calendar out and mark in your favourite events.
FEBRUARY
23-25: Qld State School Triathalon/Aquathon Championships
MARCH
3-5: QLD Men's Master Over 60's Hockey Carnival
3-5: Urangan Pier 100 Year Celebration
9-12: VMR Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition
26: Bay Break Multisports Festival
APRIL
4-8: Pony Club QLD Showjumping State Championships
14-16: Burrum Easter Fishing Classic, 86th Maryborough Sailing Club Easter Regatta
14-17: 11th Nth Coast Campout Conrodders Show n Shine
28: Bay to Bay Trailerable Yacht Race
30: PubFest
MAY
6-7: Relay for Life Maryborough
12-14: Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod
24: Fraser Coast Jobs & Careers Expo
25-26: Fraser Coast Ag Show
JUNE
3: Relish Food and Wine Festival
23-July 2: Art After Dark at the Cultural Centre Mary Poppins Festival
28-July 4: Mary Poppins Veteran Car Rally
JULY
1: Mary Poppins Festival A Day in the Park
2-9: NAIDOC Week
6-8: Junior State Touch Football Carnival
15-16: Burrum Coal Fest
AUGUST
5-12: EISTEDDFOD
11-20: Ocean Festival
12: Blessing of the Fleet
13: Hervey Bay Seafood Festival
18-20: Wide Bay & Fraser Coast Home Show & Caravan, Camping 4x4 & Fishing Expo
19: Illumination parade & concert
20: Paddle out for the Whales
SEPTEMBER
9-10: RACQ Technology Challenge Maryborough
23-24: QLD Open House Maryborough
OCTOBER
14: Rainbow Run for Marcus's Legacy Charity
21: Torbanlea Races
28-29: Offshore Superboats
28-29: Relay for Life
DECEMBER
2: Carols in the Hervey Bay Historical Village
3: Independent Fraser Coast Toy Run
8: Art after dark at the Cultural Centre
10: Fraser Coast Carols in the Park
16: Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight