40 Fraser Coast events you don't want to miss in 2017

The Urangan PIer on a cloudy day.

THERE is plenty to do on the Fraser Coast in 2017 with everything from major sporting events right through to the popular Ocean Festival, PubFest and loads more.

So get your calendar out and mark in your favourite events.

FEBRUARY

23-25: Qld State School Triathalon/Aquathon Championships

MARCH

3-5: QLD Men's Master Over 60's Hockey Carnival

3-5: Urangan Pier 100 Year Celebration

9-12: VMR Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition

26: Bay Break Multisports Festival

Worlds Greatest Pubfest 2016: Some of the action from PubFest 2016 as revellers make their way around 13 pubs in Maryborough.

APRIL

4-8: Pony Club QLD Showjumping State Championships

14-16: Burrum Easter Fishing Classic, 86th Maryborough Sailing Club Easter Regatta

14-17: 11th Nth Coast Campout Conrodders Show n Shine

28: Bay to Bay Trailerable Yacht Race

30: PubFest

MAY

6-7: Relay for Life Maryborough

12-14: Maryborough Dance Eisteddfod

Maryborough Eisteddfod - Riley Duncan is the drummer for Kawungan State School's concert band. Valerie Horton

24: Fraser Coast Jobs & Careers Expo

25-26: Fraser Coast Ag Show

JUNE

3: Relish Food and Wine Festival

23-July 2: Art After Dark at the Cultural Centre Mary Poppins Festival

28-July 4: Mary Poppins Veteran Car Rally

JULY

1: Mary Poppins Festival A Day in the Park

2-9: NAIDOC Week

6-8: Junior State Touch Football Carnival

15-16: Burrum Coal Fest

Coalfest - Burrum coal discovery festival, Howard - Sandra Creamer from the Burrum and District Museum waves to the crowd while walking in the parade. Valerie Horton

AUGUST

5-12: EISTEDDFOD

11-20: Ocean Festival

12: Blessing of the Fleet

13: Hervey Bay Seafood Festival

Hervey Bay Seafood Festival - Local fisherman Brett Fuchs kept the fryer busy cooking up the popular plate of coconut prawns. Valerie Horton

18-20: Wide Bay & Fraser Coast Home Show & Caravan, Camping 4x4 & Fishing Expo

19: Illumination parade & concert

20: Paddle out for the Whales

SEPTEMBER

9-10: RACQ Technology Challenge Maryborough

23-24: QLD Open House Maryborough

Maryborough's Open House event - Custom's House Residence/ Portside Muddy Waters. Valerie Horton

OCTOBER

14: Rainbow Run for Marcus's Legacy Charity

21: Torbanlea Races

28-29: Offshore Superboats

28-29: Relay for Life

Relay for Life Jocelyn Watts

DECEMBER

2: Carols in the Hervey Bay Historical Village

3: Independent Fraser Coast Toy Run

8: Art after dark at the Cultural Centre

10: Fraser Coast Carols in the Park

16: Hervey Bay RSL Carols by Candlelight